In less than two weeks of release, John Wick: Chapter 4 has passed the $250 million mark at the global box office. The fourth installment in the hit action franchise has made $128 million domestically, and $121 million in overseas territories, putting it on course to eventually overtake John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum’s $171 million domestic and $327 million worldwide gross to become the series’ biggest hit.

John Wick 4 set franchise records in its opening weekend, when it grossed $73 million domestically and $137 million worldwide. It dropped rather heavily in its second weekend, grossing $28.3 million domestically. That being said, the film has already overtaken the first John Wick’s $86 million worldwide haul, and John Wick: Chapter 2’s $171 million worldwide gross. Globally, its biggest territories are the U.K. ($12 million), Germany (10 million), Mexico ($8.5 million), Australia ($8.5 million) and Russia ($7.1 million).

In addition to being the longest film in the series, John Wick 4 is also the franchise’s best-reviewed installment, going by aggregator Rotten Tomatoes’ metrics. It currently sits at a “fresh” 94% rating on the website. Meanwhile, Collider’s own Ross Bonaime called it the "most ambitious, goofy, and thrilling" film of the series in his glowing review. Audiences were particularly impressed by the film’s jaw-dropping action set-pieces, the highlight being an extended climatic stretch of pure spectacle set in Paris, and Donnie Yen’s supporting performance as a blind assassin.

Image via Lionsgate

John Wick 4 picks up almost immediately after the third film, and sees everybody's favorite hitman, played the universally beloved Keanu Reeves, on the run from what seems like the entire world. The globe-trotting fourth film opens in New York City, and then moves to Japan and Germany, before concluding with an epic showdown in France. Along the way, John tries to evade capture and at the same time, exact revenge on the mysterious High Table. The John Wick series began rather modestly; first film was a surprise hit and cost a fraction of the fourth film's reported $100 million budget. But each new entry has outperformed the last at the box office, and has continued to attract new audiences with its elaborate world-building and trademark fluid action.

What's in Store for the Future of the 'John Wick' Franchise?

Each film in the series is directed by Chad Stahelski, with David Leitch serving as an uncredited co-director on the first one. Even though John Wick 4 has been positioned as a final chapter of sorts, Stahelski told Collider recently that he’d be open to returning for another film. However, he’s currently working on an adaptation of the Ghosts of Tsushima video game, which means that any new entry in the main John Wick franchise would presumably have to wait. But Lionsgate has you covered in the meantime; the studio recently announced that the series’ first spinoff, a film titled Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas and featuring a cameo by Reeves, will be released in 2024. A prequel series titled The Continental is also in the works, not to mention the separate spinoff that was teased in the end credits of John Wick 4.

The film features returning cast members Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and the late Lance Reddick, alongside newcomers Yen, Bill Skarsgård and Rina Sawayama. You can watch our interview with Reeves here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.