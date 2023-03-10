If you ever wanted to join the action and create your own John Wick story, your time is now. The Hard Rock Hotel in New York City has partnered with Lionsgate to bring "The Continental Experience" to fans. Based on the building seen in the films featuring Keanu Reeves as a brilliant action hero, guests will be able to participate in activities such as special cocktail tastings, a tarot reading and the opportunity to see set props from the franchise, in an experience open to the public. The event is a part of John Wick: Chapter 4's extensive marketing campaign, with the movie blasting its way into theaters on March 24.

While "The Continental Experience" itself will only be available from March 16 through March 20, the Hard Rock Hotel has other activities planned in the coming weeks to celebrate the release of the anticipated blockbuster. For example, an eight-course menu and a collection of cocktails inspired by the High Table organization from the movies will be available for guests at the premises until April 30. While this experience won't be open to the public, it is surprising to see the effort that went into the extensive tie-on celebration, with plenty of offerings designed to resemble the world of John Wick.

Of course, it wouldn't be a John Wick experience without a sense of style, so the Hotel is giving one lucky fan a custom suit designed by Paco Delgado and a two-night stay at their Rock Star Suite through a giveaway that is open until the end of this month. And last, but not least, the Hard Rock Hotel understands how crucial John's dog was for his character development, so they're offering a dog concierge service that can only be booked at their pet-friendly location. Now fans can be reassured in knowing that even their pets can feel like a part of the action, when the world of John Wick arrives at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City.

Image via Lionsgate

John Wick's Latest Battle

In the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves' seasoned hero uncovers a path to defeating the High Table, but before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy. The new threat turns out to be the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), who powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into new foes. The film is set to host a surprise screening at the upcoming SXSW, before fans from all over the world can experience the movie later this month. The first reactions from critics who have watched it already are remarkably positive, setting up the stage for the return of the resourceful action hero.

You can check out the final trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below, before the film hits theaters on March 24: