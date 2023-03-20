It's official - John Wick: Chapter 4 has taken the Keanu Reeves action franchise to new heights. At the time of writing, the film has become the top-rated film of the entire franchise as far as Rotten Tomatoes critics scores go – it's also become the first in the series to crack the 90% barrier, currently sitting at 93% after a love-bombing from film critics.

Initial reviews of the film described it as "glorious," "epic," and "badass," and that's a theme that has continued with professional critics. Collider's Steve Weintraub described the movie as "f-cking awesome," adding that he "had to pick my jaw off the ground from some of the insane and inventive set pieces." This sentiment was shared by Collider features editor Therese Lacson, who said the film was "an action-packed, bloody, kill-fest, and that's what makes it good!"

Not only that, the film is on course to provide the franchise's best opening weekend at the box office, with a potential $64 million haul projected to come in when it opens later this week. With critical acclaim following it, signs are positive for Reeves and his latest action icon.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Review: The Wickiverse at Its Most Ambitious, Goofy, and Thrilling

John Wick 4 Will See Keanu Reeves Gunning for the High Table

The movie sees Wick preparing to exact revenge against the organisation known as the High Table while recovering underground with the Bowery King following the conclusion to John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. It features more on the mythology of the fabled Continental Hotel, the safe haven for assassins across New York City, run by the elusive Winston.

The fourquel is directed by franchise mastermind and stunt guru Chad Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters by Derek Kolstad. The movie features Reeves as John Wick, Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa, Natalia Tena as Katia, Marko Zaror as Chidi and Bill Skarsgård as John’s nemesis the Marquis de Gramont.

Reeves will also reprise his role as John Wick in next year's Ballerina, alongside McShane and Reddick, in a spin-off set between Parabellum and Chapter 4, which will be led by Ana de Armas. John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in theaters by Lionsgate on March 23, 2023. Check out our conversation with Stahelski about Chapter 4 down below.