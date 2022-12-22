The world's most legendary hitman will soon be gracing the big screen again in Lionsgate's highly anticipated film John Wick: Chapter 4. With the film's release just months away, the studio has provided a fresh look at everyone's favorite deadly protagonist. In a new image from Entertainment Weekly, the film's iconic titular hero, played once again by Keanu Reeves, is seen back in action against an opponent in full military garb. John Wick can be seen holding nunchucks as his enemy appears to creep around a corner, likely not expecting the most prolific assassin on the globe to be waiting for an ambush. It is possible that this enemy is a member of the High Table — the council of crime lords that serves as the overarching antagonist group in the John Wick series. However, the film's logline from Lionsgate says that in John Wick: Chapter 4, the hitman "must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes," so it is possible that this enemy could be part of a separate faction or different adversary.

Chapter 4 will serve as the sequel to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The first three films saw John Wick forced back into the criminal underworld that he had once abandoned, and while plot details on the fourth chapter remain thin, it seems almost a guarantee that Wick will continue his journey to defeat the High Table. This is especially true given that the end of Parabellum saw Wick team up with a crime boss called the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne) in an effort to take down the High Table syndicate once and for all.

Beyond Reeves and Fishburne, a number of new and returning stars will suit up for the high-intensity action. Reprising their roles from the previous films will be Lance Reddick and Ian McShane, the latter of whom plays Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel. However, a number of new faces will also be joining the cast including Scott Adkins, Donnie Yen, Clancy Brown, and Marko Zaror. Collider also exclusively revealed that It star Bill Skarsgård would be joining the film in a major role as a member of the High Table.

Image via EW

Chapter 4 will certainly not be the last of John Wick seen on screen, as there are already plans for John Wick: Chapter 5. In addition, a spinoff film, Ballerina, is currently in production starring Ana de Armas, with both Reeves and McShane set to reprise their roles. A limited series based in the John Wick universe, The Continental, is also slated to premiere in 2023.

Returning to the director's chair for Chapter 4 was Chad Stahelski, who helmed the previous three installments. The film was produced by Stahelski, Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk through production houses Summit Entertainment and Thunder Road Pictures from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released by Lionsgate on March 24, 2023. The new image, as well as Collider's interview with director Chad Stahelski, can be seen below: