The first image from Lionsgate's highly anticipated John Wick 4 has arrived. This first look at the film teases the return of Keanu Reeves's titular assassin in a stylized haze of candles and while it doesn't offer up any new information other than the fact that Wick is indeed coming, it's a gorgeous shot that highlights the style these films routinely bring. After some delays, the popular gun-fu franchise will return for the first of its two-part finale on March 24, 2023.

John Wick has been a staple in the film industry for years now with Reeves delighting fans as the retired hitman hungry for revenge. Wick's journey kicked off in 2014 when Wick returned to the world of underground assassins after his beloved pet dog becomes a target. Director Chad Stehelski has generally kept his cards close to his chest when it comes to the story, but it's set to follow up nicely with the events of the previous film with Wick potentially exposing more of the High Table and generally continuing his fight within the underground world of assassins. Considering the franchise is nearing its end, it could mean finding some closure for Wick after years of killing and going on the run.

Despite little detail in the new image, it does give a glimpse of a more contemplative Wick, taking a break from all the action to think through everything that's happened so far. The assassin has been through a lot since that initial outing, and he comes into this one after nearly biting the big one at the end of the last. It's a singular moment of calm as he plots his next move to finally end all of this, but there's likely no happy end in sight for someone with that high of a body count.

Image via IMDb

Joining Reeves in this fourth outing will be his Matrix colleague Laurence Fishburne alongside Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Bill Skarsgård, Clancy Brown, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Rina Sawayama. This time around though, longtime series writer Derek Kolstad won't be around to write, leaving the future of the franchise in the capable hands of Michael Finch and Shay Hatten along with Stehelski in his fourth outing as director of the franchise.

In the meantime, the world of John Wick continues to expand as the new spinoff Ballerina starring Ana de Armas is also on the way. Recently, Promising Young Woman writer Emerald Fennell boarded the project which will center on de Armas's young assassin who seeks revenge for the murder of her family.

John Wick 4 releases in theaters on March 24, 2023. Check out the first official image from the film below.