A whole host of new images for the hotly anticipated fourth installment of the John Wick franchise have dropped this week, and if there's one thing we can say about the next Wickian adventure it's this: it just looks cool.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, the legendary hitman who just wants to retire in peace, damn it, returns to face off against the nefarious High Table with some customary globe-trotting, as began in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The images feature the main cast in various locations around Paris, France. Ian McShane—who portrays Winston, the enigmatic and mysterious manager of The Continental hotel, the safe haven and gathering epicenter of Manhattan assassins—appears to feature heavily this time around, looking very dapper in his finely tailored suits.

In addition to a number of images featuring the film's director, Chad Stahelski, we also get glimpses of Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, who has made an uneasy truce with Wick in the wake of Parabellum's finale, as well as newcomers Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson and Rina Sawayama. Skarsgård plays Marquis de Gramont, an ambitious High Table member seeking to further his career by bringing down Wick, while Anderson portrays a character known as The Tracker. The duo of Sanada and Sawayama are known as Shimazu and Akira, respectively.

Also joining the cast is the legendary Donnie Yen, who will play a new character called Caine. An ally of Wick, a former assassin, a member of the High Table, Yen brings "master level fighting abilities" to every film he's in, according to stunt coordinator and second unit director Scott Rogers.

Reeves has already spoken openly of his excitement for the film, which he described as the most physical of his career. "They really trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox," said Reeves. "We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy. There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting… So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play. John Wick: Chapter 4 is our opus. Oh my god, it’s crazy, man! It’s banana cakes!"

Chapter 4 won't be the last we see of Wick. Reeves has openly discussed plans for Chapter 5—albeit with the usual caveat of "if that's what the audiences want" - and he will reprise the role in the spinoff feature Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas as Rooney, a ballerina (to nobody's surprise) who is seeking revenge (again, no surprise) by hunting down the killers who took down her family. Reeves will be joined in the spinoff by McShane, Lance Reddick and Anjelica Huston, who also reprise their roles from previous Wick films.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will release on March 24 in cinemas, worldwide. You can check out the newest images down below.

