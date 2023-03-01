It's been four long years since we last saw John Wick in action, and the price on his head has only increased, along with our anticipation for his next move. And the next installment of the film franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, will soon be released, giving us a much-needed Keanu Reeves fight scene fix. John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to be released on March 24, and along with the film's regular theatrical release, the film will also be released to IMAX for one week only. Tickets for the special IMAX screenings are on sale now.

The long awaited fourth installment of the John Wick franchise will follow Reeves in his now iconic role as he attempts to defeat the High Table, a council of underworld crime lords who rule their sphere with absolute impunity. In doing so, John Wick will have to face off against the world's greatest assassins. Along the way he will forge new alliances, with several allies turning foe. The film will take John Wick to new and thrilling corners of the underworld.

Alongside Reeves, the upcoming film will also star Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Reeves' Matrix costar Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. The film is directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film is based on characters created by Derek Kolstad. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski. Reeves serves as executive producer on the film alongside Louise Rosner, David Leitch, and Michael Paseorn.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'John Wick 4' Getting New Artist Posters From Around the World

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally set for theatrical release in 2021. However, like many films during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release date was delayed. Following several other delays due to Reeves' prior commitments, the film was finally set to be released in 2023, several years after the release of the last film in the franchise. Now the wait is nearly over, and you will finally be able to see John Wick kick, punch, and claw his way through epic fight scenes in full IMAX clarity.

The film's one-week IMAX release will start on March 24 and run for one week only. You can purchase tickets for the film's IMAX release here. You can also see the film in its regular release to theaters on March 24 Until then, however, watch Collider's interview with Stahelski below: