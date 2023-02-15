Keanu Reeves was not ready to send the next John Wick adventure to streaming. During a recent interview with Wired, the actor revealed that, even though the pandemic forced John Wick: Chapter 4 to be delayed multiple times, it was always his desire for the film to hit the big screen. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the new movie will find Wick uncovering a path to defeat the evil High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into new foes. Here's what the actor had to say regarding the theatrical experience and why he wanted audiences to see Chapter 4 in cinemas:

It’s dreams, right? And immersion. I think the power of cinema—part of it is its novelty, but also its scale. You see a close-up of a wonderful performance with emotions and storytelling that touch you. Whether it’s horror or action or comedy, you’re seeing a face that’s, you know, 20 feet tall. Yeah. You’re, like, there. The intimacy of that.

A theatrical release will allow the film to reach a wider audience, and Lionsgate is very confident with the film's promotion, as evidenced by their Wick Week campaign. While the movie didn't have a presence during this week's Super Bowl, new promotional content for the film has been released daily. The goal is to keep releasing marketing material related to the upcoming release until this Friday. A new poster showing Wick standing in front of the Eiffel Tower was launched yesterday as part of the campaign, with brand-new character posters making their way online this morning. Fans still have a couple of days to enjoy "Wick Week" and every surprise the studio has in store for them.

During his quest to take down the High Table, Wick will cross paths with one of his deadliest members, The Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). The character has a mysterious past, and he quickly gained a position of power within the organization. Skarsgård mentioned during a recent interview that he always saw the character "as someone from the gutter that now savors the glittery suits he’s wearing." The fact that The Marquis is young while Wick is a more seasoned warrior will play a role in the plot of the film, which is set to release in theaters on March 24.

The Franchise Is Expanding

Besides Chapter 4 following Wick's storyline, a spin-off starring Ana de Armas is currently in post-production. Ballerina takes place between the third and fourth entries of the main series, and it will tell the story of Rooney (De Armas), a professional dancer who seeks revenge by hunting the murderers of her family. Len Wiseman was in charge of directing the feature, which took a trip to Prague in order to film heavy action sequences.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be release in theaters on March 24. For more on the sequel, here's our extended interview with Chad Stahelski.