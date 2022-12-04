Time is ticking on Keanu Reeves' return to the underworld in John Wick: Chapter 4. In the run-up to the release of the Chad Stahelski movie, audiences have been treated to new unique posters at the ongoing CCXP, which depicted a fired-up return for the former assassin. During the film's panel, in which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, the actor discussed what to expect from the upcoming movie, and the franchise at large, even teasing the possibility of a fifth film.

Easily considered one of the greatest action sagas of all time thanks to its seamless fight sequences and inviting visuals, conversations about Chapter 4's action sequences were inevitable. In a video shared by Weintraub on Twitter, the actor teased bigger set pieces and higher stakes in the upcoming sequel. When referring to the High Table that will take center stage in Chapter 4, Reeves revealed:

"The table is this world above the world; and the people, the assassins, under the table are as boundless as the grains of sand on the beach. So there [are] a lot of people coming after John Wick. But really, for the John Wick film[s], it's really just the invention of the scene, right? How can you do these scenes? There's a cool action sequence that takes place around the Arc de Triomphe in Paris that's like a fight scene in traffic."

Not wanting to give too much away, the actor also added "There's a lot of people that are coming after me, and there [are] a lot of different kinds of scenes that are fun for the action." Even though it's been over three years since audiences witnessed Reeves in the titular role, having previously brought him to life in 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, fans of the franchise have not forgotten that fun action sequences are part of the course for the films. The upcoming movie will see Wick navigating a path to defeating the High Table once and for all - his only real ticket to freedom. But in true John Wick style, nothing is ever that easy, and he must first overcome a new powerful enemy with friends around the world.

Image via Lionsgate

When asked if John Wick: Chapter 4 will be the last film in the franchise, Reeves teased the possibility of a fifth entry, revealing the franchise only exists because of the fans turning up for every movie, as such, if the audience shows up for the fourth installment, a fifth film could be possible. The actor stated,

"The only way we've ever had the chance to do the job and make the films... cause there was no big plan right, it was just a script, a wonderful script. We have great directors with Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, whose great in the role. And the only reason we got to do another one was the response of the audience. So for me, we only got to do Chapter 2 because of the first one, and we got to do Chapter 3 because of the response of the audience to the films. The only way we'll get the chance to do another film is the response to Chapter 4. So hopefully, likely. Just know we made Chapter 4 with a lot of love. We made it like it was going to be our last."

As well as a fresh return for Reeves as the retired hitman, the movie is set to feature a star-studded cast including Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Donnie Yen to name just a few.

The anticipation for John Wick: Chapter 4 comes amid an exciting time for the ever-expanding John Wick universe. It was recently unveiled that Ana de Armas would be pirouetting to center stage in the John Wick spin-off series Ballerina. If that wasn't enough to sink your teeth into, a prequel series The Continental starring Colin Woodell has also been announced and is set to take audiences back to the 1970s for a deeper dive into the hotel which goes on to host the elite of the assassin world.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24 2023. You can check out the actor's comments below: