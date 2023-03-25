After four years, Keanu Reeves finally returns to his iconic role with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest installment in the beloved action franchise. As John Wick marches his way back into theaters, an exclusive report via Deadline has revealed an extensive line of tie-in products related to the film for fans to keep an eye out for.

Among the various pieces of tie-in promotional merchandise includes apparel from American Classics, with clothing available for fans to purchase at Hot Topic, Spencer's, and Box Lunch. Ripple Junction will also be featuring its own apparel line alongside merchandise, including drinkware, fleece throw, and bags. Outside the line of clothing related to the franchise, fans can also purchase several action figures from YouTooz, which are expected to debut sometime later this year, alongside new figures from Hot Toys. Prime 1 will also debut new statues for fans to showcase on their shelves, with other collectibles debuting from Medicom. For fans heading to theaters to witness the franchise's iconic action spectacle, Zinc will feature exclusive in-theater products available at select cinemas.

“We’ve created a world of John Wick consumer products that match the richness and depth of the John Wick franchise, meeting our fans and their deep enthusiasm for the brand with touchpoints around the globe,” said Lionsgate’s Jerry Sabatini, VP of Brand Creative for Global Products and Experiences. “Director Chad Stahelski’s John Wick 4 is so grandiose and rich, and we’re thrilled to expand this film and Lionsgate’s entire slate beyond the screen.”

Image via You Tooz

The Future of the 'John Wick' Franchise

Following the latest debut John Wick: Chapter 4, the franchise will continue to expand into new territories with the release of Ballerina, a spinoff film starring Ana de Armas. Additionally, the franchise will also be expanding into the realm of television with the spinoff series, titled The Continental, which will serve as a prequel to the original films, centering on the infamous titulat hotel and how a younger Winston Scott, this time played Colin Woodell, began his involvement with it. Despite beginning as a small action film in 2014, John Wick continues to attract audiences around the world, with no indication of slowing down any time soon. With so much in store, fans can continue to gear up for more excitement for the franchise's long future ahead.

