Keanu Reeves joined fans in Brazil today to discuss his upcoming return to the titular role of John Wick in Chad Stahelski’s highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4. During the panel, at which Collider's own Steve Weintraub and Erick Massoto were in attendance, CCXP guests were given a brand new poster for the upcoming action flick. The poster features new artwork of Reeves as the titular character cast in a stunning red and black design. Half of his face is covered in shadow and the lower half of the poster features the title John Wick 4, and his nickname, Baba Yaga.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see the gun-fu master Baba Yaga face new dangerous scenarios in grand locations like the Lourve, gun fights, ass-kicking dogs, and the daunting realization that there is only “one way out” and “no way back.” Which, if you think about it, is a pretty ominous idea to introduce when John Wick’s fate is still largely up in the air. While we don’t know if Wick will make it out of his own titular film, we revealed a few weeks ago that he is set to reprise the role in the Ana de Armas-led spinoff film Ballerina, where he will join Ian McShane, Anjelica Houston, and Lance Reddick.

Who Else Will Return for John Wick: Chapter 4?

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see the return of Ian McShane as Winston and Lance Reddick as Charon, alongside newcomers Bill Skarsgård who plays the antagonist The Marquis, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, and Clancy Brown as The Harbinger. The fourth film will also see Caine (Donnie Yen) and Shimazu (Hiroyuki Sanada) face off against one another. Reeves will also reunite with his former Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne who returns as Bowery King. Other cast members include Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Natalia Tena.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: Flula Borg & Jameela Jamil on 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' and Jameela's Hopes to Join 'John Wick' Franchise

The Expanding John Wick Franchise

Stahelski’s impressive action franchise is growing by leaps and bounds, and Ballerina isn’t the only spinoff in the works. While a release date has not yet been set for the Continental spinoff series, it will premiere on Peacock and Prime Video internationally. The series, which stars Colin Woodell as the younger version of McShane’s Winston, is set to explore his life in the 1970s as he seizes control of the hotel where so much of the John Wick universe circles around.

John Wick: Chapter 4 fights its way into theaters on March 24. Check out the new poster down below:

Check out the official synopsis here: