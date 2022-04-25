We still have to wait a long while until it’s finally time to check out John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters, but at this week’s CinemaCon, Lionsgate decided to throw us a bone and tease the next installment in the gun-fu film series. The movie will once again follow one of the world’s most deadly assassins as he unveils secrets from the very institution that made him what he is – and makes tons of enemies in the process.

While the image isn’t much revealing at all, we get a look at series protagonist Keanu Reeves with a less groomed look than in previous installments. Details of the plot are still vague, but what we can gather at this point is that more of the High Table – the crime lords who control some of the world’s most powerful criminal organizations — will be revealed. John Wick (Reeves) separated from the organization at the end of John Wick: Parabellum, and they ended the movie thinking that the expert killer is dead.

Had the original release date been kept, we’d be gearing up to see Wick’s next adventure in about a month. However, the premiere was pushed to 2023, so we’re currently looking at almost a year’s worth of waiting. Though the image suggests Lionsgate is ready to start building up the hype, it may be a while until we can get a look at the first trailer and get further details of the plot. Reeves himself teased an opening scene in the desert, so we know one thing or two.

Meanwhile, we can also look forward to The Continental, the prequel series that is set to center around the hotel in which deadly assassins can get a good night’s sleep without worrying about being killed – violence is forbidden inside the walls of the building. However, the series doesn’t have a release window, so even though we know the Wick-verse is expanding, we don’t know exactly when.

Aside from Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4 also features returning cast members Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick, as well as Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. The movie wrapped filming back in November, and Chad Stahelski helmed the project once again. The director teased that there is no happy ending in sight for John Wick, since he’s “killed 300 people”, and that means he has a gigantic target on his back: “He’s fucked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to premiere in theaters on March 24, 2023. Check out photos of the poster below:

Image via Steve Weintraub

Image via Steve Weintraub

