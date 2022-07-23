This evening, Collider had the honor of hosting directing legends Tim Miller, Andrew Stanton, and Chad Stahelski for our San Diego Comic-Con panel, Directors of Directing, hosted by Steve Weintraub. As promised, this was a must-see panel. In addition to discussing their previous work and teasing what their next projects might be, as the panel came to a close, Stahleski shared the first poster for John Wick 4. The first epic red-toned poster features Keanu Reeves front and center with nunchucks. Fans who attended the panel got a major surprise, as Keanu Reeves arrived with the poster!

In 2014, the John Wick franchise fought its way to the screen with Reeves starring as the titular John Wick—a former hitman who is brought back into the criminal underworld after Russian gangsters break into his house and kill his beagle puppy Daisy. Who can blame a man for getting back in the game after someone killed his dog? And yes, we all know this is a plot point that has spawned many memes and jokes.

The poster and teaser footage come on the heels of another John Wick-related story that dropped during San Diego Comic-Con. This week, we got the first image of Reeves as Wick, standing amidst the glow of candles. The new poster that arrived during the Directors on Directing panel also features Wick’s nickname throughout the franchise: Baba Yaga.

Image via Lionsgate

John Wick 4 will reunite with his former Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne in this next outing as Wick. The cast of characters also includes Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick), as well as Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown, who recently revealed new details about his character while chatting with Collider. John Wick 4 was originally slated to arrive in theaters in May 2022, but delays pushed its release date to March 24, 2023.

The John Wick universe continues to expand too. Earlier this month it was announced that Promising Young Woman’s Emerald Fennell will write the spin-off Ballerina. The film will see Ana de Armas star as a young assassin seeking to avenge her murdered family. Puppies. Families. This is the heartbreaking stuff that pushes people into the world of the underworld.

John Wick 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023. Collider is excited to share the epic new poster from the John Wick 4 down below: