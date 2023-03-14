We are days away from John Wick: Chapter 4, the initial reviews of the movie have dubbed it "glorious," "epic," and "badass," and soon we’ll be able to experience it ourselves. The Keanu Reeves-led feature also did a secret screening at the ongoing SXSW film festival and is getting a lot of acclaim for its epic stunts. In the meantime, a new Dolby poster teases fans to expect blood and nunchucks from the upcoming feature.

The new poster features John Wick’s bloodied knuckles ah he grips a nunchuck. With every John Wick installment, the stunt work goes bigger and better. For the new feature, the cast and crew went the extra mile and shot action sequences in the most picturesque locations around the globe. Sharing his excitement over the new artwork, Jed Harmsen, Head of Cinema and Group Entertainment at Dolby said, “John Wick movies are beloved for their explosive action sequences which come alive in Dolby Cinema, as viewers will feel right at the center of the action with Wick.”

'John Wick's Epic Action Sequences

Reeves previously revealed in a behind the scene featurette that he trained for weeks with nunchucks saying, “it’s been about 12 weeks of training. It’s new levels of action you know, ‘let’s have nunchucks,’ which was challenging.” He further noted, “We’re smashing people, hitting people, it’s just amazing! We’ve shot some stuff that pushes John Wick to the limit.” The action sequences of the franchise have been a highlight among fans and what would you expect out of an ex-assassin, whose name itself is a stuff of legends? Reeves and the crew have raised stakes one movie after another, be it he’s gun fighting while riding a horse or assassinating a building full of foes. Fans admire the adrenaline rush and tension that the sequences create and the way Reeves performs them.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'John Wick: Chapter 4': Laurence Fishburne Talks Keanu Reeves' "Next Level" Martial Arts & His 'Megalopolis' Role

The feature is directed by franchise helmer Chad Stahelski from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters by Derek Kolstad. The movie features Reeves as John Wick, Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Shamier Anderson as The Tracker, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa, Natalia Tena as Katia, Marko Zaror as Chidi and Bill Skarsgård as John’s nemesis the Marquis de Gramont.

John Wick: Chapter 4 drops in theaters on March 24. You can check out the new poster below: