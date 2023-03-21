The Los Angeles premiere for John Wick: Chapter 4 took place on Monday evening, and although the mood was celebratory, a sadness lingered in the air as the cast and crew continue to grieve the sudden loss of their friend and colleague, Lance Reddick.

Reddick passed away of natural causes on Friday, March 17, and his co-stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and director Chad Stahelski paid tribute to the actor at the gala event, with all speaking in glowing terms of a man they considered a close friend. Upon arriving at the TCL Chinese Theatre, attendees at the Los Angeles premiere were given blue ribbon pins to wear to honor Reddick, with the colour having been the actor's favourite.

“It’s not just one memory. It’s not just one day. It’s a collective. I had Lance in my life almost 10 years,” Stahelski told Variety. “Although that was done over the course of four films, we’ve worked together on other things. I just got to be happy and be proud of the fact that I got to spend so much time with him. We’re going to miss him.”

Image via Lionsgate

Cast Pays Tribute to "A Beautiful Person", "A Brother"

"Lance was a beautiful person, special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and had such a passion for his craft," Reeves said to Deadline during the red carpet for the film's premiere. "To have the chance to work with him over 10 years and four films is something that's very special to me and it f--king sucks he's not here."

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Fishburne added: "We love Lance. We miss Lance. He's the heart of these movies in many movies. We lost our brother, but we made a beautiful movie and it's the best of all of them. I think people are going to love it and, you know, that's what it's about. At the end of the day, he wouldn't want us to not do this."

Franchise newcomer Hiroyuki Sanada spoke glowingly of Reddick's performance as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel. “His role was considered one of my favorite characters,” he said. “I could see him at the beginning of this month during the junket. I knew he was a great actor, but I recognized how he was a kind person and a great human being. So I was shocked. I still can’t believe it. Hopefully, people can enjoy his performance in this movie and never forget him.”

Reddick's first on-screen appearance in the film was met with rapturous applause by the audience, who were enraptured by the movie and delighted to see him doing what he did best. Reddick is expected to appear in Ballerina, the upcoming John Wick spin-off, which will also feature Reeves, Ian McShane and Ana de Armas.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens in theaters on Friday. You can check out our chat with Reddick and McShane down below.