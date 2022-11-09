It looks like a new John Wick 4 trailer may be on the horizon if the franchise's ominous new promo is any indication. This morning, the official John Wick social media accounts and Collider shared a video of a tipped-over hourglass that is slowly counting down to something. Additionally, the promo featured a number to text with the urgent message that "there isn't much time left." So what exactly happens when you text that number?

If you've spent any amount of time on social media over the last few years, you are probably familiar with Community, which allows celebrities, brands, and studios to send you personable text message blasts to keep you up-to-date with their latest news. When you text 310-564-8005, you'll be prompted to fill out a few personal details, before you're prompted to add John Wick to your phonebook. While the first message echoes the same sentiment (there isn't much time left) it's probably safe to assume that another trailer is happening soon, after we premiered the first official John Wick 4 trailer during SDCC this summer.

While marketing starts to ramp up for Keanu Reeves' return to John Wick 4, we exclusively revealed yesterday that the star will also be making an appearance in the upcoming Ana de Armas-led spinoff film, which is currently filming in Prague. While it's not yet known where Ballerina fits into the timeline, it will see Reeves reuniting with John Wick alum Ian McShane, who was also announced yesterday.

Image via Lionsgate

What We Know About John Wick 4

Ace stuntman-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski returns to direct the fourth installment in the franchise, with Mike Finch taking over script duties. John Wick 4 will see Reeves reuniting with his former Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. In addition to McShane, the film will also see the return of Charon (Lance Reddick). Rounding out the cast is Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. The synopsis for the film doesn't give too much away, but it does indicate where the plot might take Wick this time around:

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

John Wick 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023. Check out the new promo art below: