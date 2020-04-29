Exclusive: ‘John Wick 4’ Release Date Update from Director Chad Stahelski
Lots of exciting updates were dropped during Collider Connected‘s latest interview with directors, producers, and stunt pros Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. Among the many hot updates was one regarding John Wick 4, the upcoming sequel in the very hot John Wick franchise.
Like many other projects, Stahelski and his John Wick team are still in the early stages of writing but are working around the industry-wide production pause which has come out of concerns amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. As such, the question of whether John Wick 4 will be able to stick it its previously announced May 21, 2021 release date is an interesting one. When we asked Stahelski if this was still the expected date, the director clarified for us by commenting, “Yeah, kinda. That was the whole Matrix same-day thing. That was a fubar thing, couple wires got crossed between studios [and] that was a misquote from someone else about how they’re coming out on the same day,” and later explained.”
Stahelski then went on to explain,
“Between how much we want to expand the John Wick — let’s just call it a ‘franchise’, I guess — and the pandemic, I couldn’t tell you a release date for the next one. I mean, Matrix was only four weeks in when this all happened. So, Keanu’s gotta go finish his commitment up on The Matrix, which is a big deal and which I think will probably take him until the end of the year. Then we have to go into our prep mode and the we’ll start. So release dates, I’m sure with every production from Dave’s stuff to our stuff, who knows right now.”
The John Wick director’s latest comments from Wednesday’s Collider Connected interview have us thinking the release date on John Wick 4 is just as malleable as numerous other movies currently in production. So, keep your ears open for another release date update because plans could change at some point in the future.
For more on the future of movies, check out our updated 2020 release calendar.
