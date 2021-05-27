Japanese-British singer-songwriter and model Rina Sawayama will be making her feature-film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4, according to Deadline.

Sawayama has previously appeared in the Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. Last year, Sawayama released her self-titled debut album, which received widespread critical acclaim. Director Chad Stahelski said "I'm so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4." Stahelski continued, "She's an incredible talent who'll bring so much to the film."

While little is known about John Wick: Chapter 4, the film will naturally see the return of Keanu Reeves as the title character. In addition to this fourth installment, there are also plans for John Wick: Chapter 5, which was originally going to shoot back-to-back with the fourth film. There are also plans for The Continental, a prequel series centered around the hotel that acts as a safe zone for assassins. Also in the works is Ballerina, a spinoff of John Wick, but set in the same fictional world.

While writer and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad has written all three previous in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 comes from Michael Finch, who has worked on the screenplays for Predators, Hitman: Agent 47, and American Assassin.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally planned to release on May 21 of this year, but due to Reeves' commitment to The Matrix 4, the film. wasn't able to meet that release date. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled for a May 27, 2022 release, while it's still unclear when we can expect John Wick: Chapter 5.

