Japanese-British singer-songwriter and model Rina Sawayama will be making her feature-film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4, according to Deadline.

Sawayama has previously appeared in the Netflix series Turn Up Charlie. Last year, Sawayama released her self-titled debut album, which received widespread critical acclaim. Director Chad Stahelski said "I'm so glad to have Rina on board to make her feature film debut in John Wick: Chapter 4." Stahelski continued, "She's an incredible talent who'll bring so much to the film."

john wick keanu reeves social (2)

RELATED: Derek Kolstad on Why He Isn’t Writing ‘John Wick 4’, the Status of ‘The Continental’ TV Series, and More

While little is known about John Wick: Chapter 4, the film will naturally see the return of Keanu Reeves as the title character. In addition to this fourth installment, there are also plans for John Wick: Chapter 5, which was originally going to shoot back-to-back with the fourth film. There are also plans for The Continental, a prequel series centered around the hotel that acts as a safe zone for assassins. Also in the works is Ballerina, a spinoff of John Wick, but set in the same fictional world.

While writer and John Wick creator Derek Kolstad has written all three previous in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 comes from Michael Finch, who has worked on the screenplays for Predators, Hitman: Agent 47, and American Assassin.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally planned to release on May 21 of this year, but due to Reeves' commitment to The Matrix 4, the film. wasn't able to meet that release date. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled for a May 27, 2022 release, while it's still unclear when we can expect John Wick: Chapter 5.

KEEP READING: Exclusive: ‘John Wick 4’ and ‘5’ Are Not Filming Back-to-Back; Plus Where and When ‘Wick 4’ Is Shooting

trevante-rhodes-mike-tyson-split-social
'Moonlight' Star Trevante Rhodes to Play Mike Tyson in Hulu's 'Iron Mike' Series

The eight-episode limited series hails from the team behind 'I, Tonya,' including EP Margot Robbie.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Ross Bonaime (48 Articles Published)

Ross Bonaime is the Weekday News Editor at Collider. He is a Virginia-based writer and editor who had written about all forms of entertainment for Paste Magazine, Brightest Young Things, Flickchart, The Free Lance-Star, and more. He has an unhealthy obsession with theme parks and the Criterion Collection and will defend the Lost finale until his dying day. More at RossBonaime.com.

More From Ross Bonaime