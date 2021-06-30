Scott Adkins is in talks to join John Wick 4 cast, according to Deadline. This would make Adkins the latest addition to a star-studded sequel that already counts with Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and martial arts legend Donnie Yen.

Adkins played the main antagonist on The Legend of Hercules, Wolf Warrior, and Ip Man 4: The Finale. As Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin doesn’t usually make many friends along his destructive way, Adkins could be a new challenge for John Wick to overcome. Besides acting, Adkins is a Kickboxing instructor with experience in Ninjutsu, Krav Maga, Karate, Wushu, Jiujitsu, Muay Thai, Capoeira, and Gymnastics. He’s more than ready to take on John Wick and become a deadly opponent.

John Wick 4 began filming a couple of days ago, so any secret cast member shouldn’t remain hidden for too long. Specially since everyone is (rightfully) excited for the next chapter in the franchise, even if we still don’t know much about the movie’s plot. We know Reeves will gun-fu his way through the criminal underworld in Berlin, Paris, Japan, and then back to the franchise's home base of New York City. We also know Fishburne will be reprising his role from Chapter 3 - Parabellum as the Bowery King. How all of this stitch together? We’ll have to wait for an official synopsis to learn more.

John Wick 4 is the first movie in the franchise not to be written by Derek Kolstad, a decision that didn’t come from the screenwriter. Chad Stahelski, however, is back to helm the sequel after co-directing the first film with David Leitch and taking complete control on the second and third installment. Stahelski directs from a script by Army of the Dead's Shay Hatten and American Assassin's Michael Finch.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming to theaters on May 27, 2022.

