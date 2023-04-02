Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for John Wick: Chapter 4You may not have realized it from the poster alone, but John Wick: Chapter 4 arguably has just as many references to mythology as Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Wonder Woman, and 300, the likes of which peak in both subtlety and significance during the instantly iconic staircase sequence preceding the film's climax. While not directly based on any existing Greek myths, as in the case of the aforementioned superheroes (Gerard Butler’s Leonidas included), the John Wick franchise itself has been an act of mythmaking from the very beginning. With a relatively modest opening installment that just kept growing and growing with every new cinematic chapter, director Chad Stahelski brilliantly utilized the Hollywood myths of the action film genre. John Wick pulls from Keanu Reeves’ iconicity and his own involvement with The Matrix to sell the character of this retired, widowed assassin as a legend in the hidden society of invisible killers who walk among us every day.

The mythology Stahelski borrowed to sell John Wick’s legendary status extends far beyond the Greek, with the first film of the franchise instantly dubbing Wick as the ‘Baba Yaga’ (more commonly known in the West as the Boogeyman). While Wick bares little resemblance to the actual Baba Yaga, who kidnaps and cooks children in a house that walks on two giant bird legs, the mythological references hardly stop there. The late Lance Reddick’s character of the concierge goes by the name Charon, the spirit that guided Ancient Greece’s departed souls along the River Styx, taking them to their final resting place in Hades’ Underworld. As a result, Ian McShane’s Winston has been compared to the God of the Underworld himself, with members of this twisted world even using the same coins that would be required to travel on Charon’s boat (the same reason that all the funeral scenes in Wolfgang Peterson’s Troy feature the bodies being burned with two coins over their eyes, guaranteeing they carry money for safe passage with them).

'John Wick' Doesn’t Just Incorporate Myth Into Its World, But Into Its Action

However, as every fan of the franchise knows, the John Wick movies are about one thing above all: action. So how does the franchise incorporate mythology beyond the occasional name drop? The answer is as subtle as it is brilliant, with the jaw-dropping climax of the staircase sequence (which some have even compared to The Exorcist) bearing a strong resemblance to the Greek myth of Sisyphus, one of the most widely discussed philosophical Greek myths of all time (and there are plenty to choose from).

The myth details the divine punishment of King Sisyphus of Ephyra (known in modern times as Corinth), who cheated death not just once but twice (we’ll admit, John Wick’s cheated death many, many more times than that). In the first instance, after being punished for revealing one of Zeus’s secrets, he tricked Thanatos (the personification of Death itself) into trapping himself in his own chains, preventing the death of anyone on Earth until he was released. In the second, he manipulated his wife into foregoing his proper burial to convince the Gods of the Underworld to return him to the land of the living so that he could write the wrongs of this spousal disrespect.

As punishment for believing that he could outsmart Zeus and the gods themselves, Hades applied his own cunning in forcing Sisyphus to roll a huge boulder up a steep hill in Tartarus (the deepest circle of this version of Hell), only to have slyly cast an enchantment on the boulder, causing it to roll down every time Sisyphus pushes it to the top. This would ensure that Sisyphus spends eternity rolling the boulder up the hill, only to watch it fall back down every time, forever endlessly tortured by the futility of his constant labor.

John Wick and King Sisyphus Are Two Sides of the Same Coin

If the acts of cheating death multiple times and the constant, futile labor that comes with it aren’t enough to associate Wick with Sisyphus’s cautionary tale, the connection is made painstakingly clear when John Wick, with merely minutes left to get to his final duel with the Marquis and every assassin in the world trying to kill him themselves, runs up an exhaustingly massive staircase to get there. He dispatches dozens of assassins on his way in a scene that pulls no punches, only to be beat when he reaches the top and is pushed to the bottom of the staircase, forcing him to start all over again. Fortunately, the second time, he had some help from Donnie Yen’s Caine, an instant fan favorite, not to mention potentially allegorical to Greek mythology’s resident blind prophet Tiresias, but the symbolism surrounding the set piece still stands.

Reinforcing the significance of the set piece further is the fact that it’s lined up directly after another stunning long take featuring an overhead shot of Wick blowing people away with incendiary Dragon’s Breath ammunition. Visually, it’s a marvel to behold, and while Stahelski claims to have been influenced primarily by the video Hong Kong Massacre, the camera angle has also been called a ‘God’s Eye’ shot, used by directors such as Alfred Hitchcock in Psycho to give the viewer the feeling that God is watching over the events taking place. Given that the High Table are themselves stand-ins for the Gods of the Underworld, Wick, like Sisyphus, can be interpreted in this instance as being punished for his actions by the gods themselves. If there’s any brilliance beyond the action and neon cinematography in John Wick, it’s the fact that it can incorporate so many influences from philosophy to video games, marrying the disciplines for outstanding effects.

Several writers and philosophers ranging from Franz Kafka to Albert Camus have obsessed over the myth of Sisyphus, drawing parallels between the futile and repetitive nature of his struggle with that of the common working person, who is forced every day to clock in to whatever 9 to 5 job they may have, push as hard as they can to make it through the day, only to wake up and do it all over again until retirement. Camus even goes so far as to liken Sisyphus’ walk down the hill, in which he’s able to enjoy the little things, like the beauty surrounding him, with the time people have off in between shifts (which, let’s be honest, is primarily spent resting, waiting for the next working day to come).

The Staircase Sequence Is a Microcosm for the Entire John Wick Franchise Itself

In John Wick: Chapter 4, Stahelski actually incorporates the myth to showcase his central character’s primary struggle: his inability to write his wrongs, regardless of the sheer number of bodies he uses for ink. It’s worth noting that this isn’t just the struggle of the latest chapter, but that of the entire franchise, with one of its defining features being the fact that every film starts exactly where the last one ended. There are no resets, no rest time, no brand-new obstacles or villains to fight. It’s always John Wick versus the High Table, whether it’s paying off an old debt (in the form of more blood), being punished for breaking the rules in doing so (as in the end of Chapter 2), or just trying to clear his name from the mess he’s made defending himself. The scene thus acts as a microcosm for the entire franchise itself. Fall. Get back up again. Rinse. Repeat.

Naturally, anyone who’s watched even a single John Wick movie has asked themselves the question: what does this man keep fighting for? The exhaustion is absolutely palpable in every scene and the sheer amount of stamina with which John Wick clings to life in spite of everyone trying to kill him wherever he goes hurts to even watch. Chapter 3: Parabellum attempted to answer that with three words from Wick himself: “To remember her.” Wick, like Camus’ version of Sisyphus, knows that he’s damned, with nothing left to live for. His only conciliation and the reason he continuously drops so many corpses on top of one another is for the sake of preserving his dead wife’s memory. Though Sisyphus may not have been the ‘Loving Husband’ that Wick was, whether it's assassinating, pushing a boulder up a hill, or just going to work every day, all of us inevitably have to find a reason to keep going.

