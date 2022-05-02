Chad Stahelski also talks about how they brought in stunts teams from all around the world.

Last week at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, before Lionsgate premiered the first footage from John Wick: Chapter 4, I spoke to director Chad Stahelski right before he took the stage at Caesar’s Palace. Since the studio and everyone involved has been very guarded about revealing anything about the upcoming sequel, I asked Stahelski about the story, the action set pieces, and the title.

Regarding the storyline, Stahelski told me:

“I think Chapter 4 is a good continuation of all three previous films, and it's got a bit of a conclusion to it, which is great. We introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it's brotherhood, it's hope. It's what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that's the fun part of the movie.”

He went on to say, “there's a good conclusion to an emotional thread that we've already had.”

Regarding the title, Stahelski said that once, “we watch the movie, get that little emotional vibe or whatever we think thread, and find a term the best affirms what we're trying to say. And that's the title.”

But I think what every John Wick fan really wants to know about is how Keanu Reeves and everyone involved is raising the bar in terms of the action set pieces. Stahelski told me to accomplish this, they brought in stunt teams from all around the world. Stahelski said:

“Keanu's got some new skill sets, which is good. He's got some new props, which are great. We were fortunate enough to land some very interesting stunt teams from all over the world. And each stunt team from the different countries, the Japanese stunt team, the French stunt team, the Bulgarian stunt team, they all have a little bit of flavor of motion, and I think that helps change the set pieces as well. When you get all these different experts and different martial arts, it forces us to adapt the choreography to show different things. It's fun.”

John Wick 4 will also see the return of Ian McShane’s Winston and Lance Reddick’s Charon. Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown have all been added to the cast. Martial arts legend Donnie Yen will also be playing the character Caine, described as an old friend of Wick who share the same enemies as the titular assassin. Yen previously told us making John Wick 4 and working with Reeves has been his favorite experience in Hollywood.

Check out what Stahelski had to say in the player above, or you can read our conversation below.

COLLIDER: We're at CinemaCon. You are about to world premiere the first footage from John Wick 4.

CHAD STAHELSKI: From Wick 4. Chapter four.

So, let's go with the things that I can think about off the top of my head. What's the title?

STAHELSKI: Right now, we're going with chapter four, still the title. Work in progress.

It's a good chance that it'll be John Wick Chapter 4, something?

STAHELSKI: I think something's kind of catchy.

Right?

STAHELSKI: Chapter four, something.

Is this a debate, where you have an idea and Lionsgate has an idea, and you're just figuring it out?

STAHELSKI: No, not even that simple. It's just, what we do in all of them is to try to watch the movie. We get it to a place that we want. We don't come with the title first. We watch the movie, get that little emotional vibe or whatever we think thread, and find a term that best affirms what we're trying to say. And that's the title.

What footage are you showing today? Is it just a sizzle reel?

STAHELSKI: It's a little bit of a trailer and a sizzle. It's got a little bit of action, a little bit of character, and a little bit of some of the new cast that we have in the movie. And just a little like, "Hey, fuck you." We did something bigger.

Because it's been pretty quiet about... in terms of what the storyline is and all that stuff. What do you want fans to know about the storyline and what the film is about?

STAHELSKI: I think Chapter 4 is a good continuation of all three previous films, and it's got a bit of a conclusion to it, which is great. We introduce a ton of new characters that have a lot to say about John Wick from his past and from, obviously, present. I think it's brotherhood, it's hope. It's what the life would really be like as a bit of an existential crisis with John, and I think that's the fun part of the movie.

You just mentioned ending, do you envision this-

STAHELSKI: That's what it's ending, but there's a good conclusion to an emotional thread that we've already had.

Got it.

STAHELSKI: Closure.

You've done four of these now. Is it one of these things... And I've talked to you about all these other things you have in development ...

STAHELSKI: Oh, tons.

Yeah, exactly. Because the film comes out next summer, I believe?

STAHELSKI: Next, I think, March.

Are you already thinking about what you want to direct after this one?

STAHELSKI: Yeah. When you start thinking about other projects, there are at least half a dozen projects that we’re attached to in development that I think are fantastic. Love them all, and would love to do them all. That's not no to another John Wick, it's just, you know how you space out your schedule, who's available, the casting that has?

There are a lot of components that go into your schedule. Love to do those other shows, but also, whatever it takes to work with Keanu again. Again, right now we're just seeing the finish line, so we're trying to get through this one, and if it expands out from there, always happy to talk about it.

If you made 10 John Wick films, I'd be the happiest person on Earth.

STAHELSKI: So would we. It'd be awesome.

Yeah. Believe me, I'm not trying to get you away from Wick, I'm just curious.

STAHELSKI: Yeah. But sometimes, I think it's really good to do a Wick, then go learn and experiment on others and bring that knowledge back to Wick. So it could be good to take a little break, as I see it.

The thing that I love about the Wick movies, like all fans, is that each film has action set pieces that are unlike any other, and all feature different types of combat, different weapons, different everything. I'm sure you've pushed the boundaries again on Wick 4.

STAHELSKI: Hopefully.

What can you tease fans about some of the action set pieces?

STAHELSKI: Keanu's got some new skill sets, which is good. He's got some new props, which are great. We were fortunate enough to land some very interesting stunt teams from all over the world. And each stunt team from the different countries, the Japanese stunt team, the French stunt team, the Bulgarian stunt team, they all have a little bit of flavor of motion, and I think that helps change the set pieces as well. When you get all these different experts and different martial arts, it forces us to adapt the choreography to show different things. It's fun.

Well, one of the things on the first ... and I could be wrong about this, but I believe in the first film or two, you guys did a lot of training for specific scenes and Wick 3 was more in the moment.

STAHELSKI: Yeah.

How is Wick 4?

STAHELSKI: Again, we expand the skill sets. We had Keanu dial in on all the movements, and then we mix and match, so it feels a little fresh. They're all within the same things. It's like the Chinese menu theory: you get all the sequences done, but then we mix up the sequences a little bit, so it feels a little bit more organic.

Because I'm just about out of time with you, obviously, you're in the editing room right now. How's the edit going?

STAHELSKI: Awesome. Post is one of our favorites. That's where you really pace the movie, and you see the little details, and you get to play with the different performances, and then it's the music thing and the sound thing. Then you get to see it on the big screen where it really comes to life, with all the gunshots and all the music. And look, we have a great cast, so when they give you the one-liners, you're going to go, "Okay, that's good." It's meant to be seen on a big screen.

John Wick Chapter 4 will be in theaters March 24, 2023.

