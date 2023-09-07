The Big Picture John Wick: Chapter 4 is making its streaming debut on Starz on September 15, a week earlier than expected, giving fans a chance to relive the hitman's most epic chapter yet.

The John Wick franchise, led by Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski, has redefined the action movie genre with its insane stunts, stunning visuals, and deep lore. Chapter 4 takes everything to an explosive level with intense hand-to-hand fights, car chases, and gun fu sequences.

Fans can soon enjoy the Peacock prequel series The Continental and the spin-off film Ballerina, in which Reeves is expected to make a cameo.

2023 has been one of the strongest years for film in quite some time with the action genre providing moviegoers with the masterpiece John Wick: Chapter 4. The fourth entry in the Keanu Reeves-led franchise was a box office smash hit when it was released back in March and now, after months of waiting, Chapter 4 is making its streaming debut exclusively on Starz on Friday, September 15. That means John Wick fans are just a week away from reliving the hitman’s most epic chapter yet, and it comes a week early from its initial date. Lionsgate has been doubling down on their action franchises as of late with Expendables 4 right around the corner, but nothing can compare to Mr. Wick’s loyal following.

John Wick Has Become an Action Icon

With each new chapter in the John Wick franchise, both Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have redefined what an action movie could be. Whether it has been the insane practical stunts and action, the stunning visuals, or the deep lore, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better action franchise. Especially with the release of Chapter 4 which took everything established and shot it to its most explosive level. It was an almost three-hour epic that never put its foot off the gas with some of the best hand-to-hand fights, car chases, and gun fu sequences you could witness on the big screen. With an ending that left most fans breathless and put the future of John Wick into question, Chapter 4 secured its place as one of, if not the, best action movie of the year.

Image via Lionsgate Films

What’s the Future of ‘John Wick’?

While John Wick's fate seemed to be fatal at the end of Chapter 4, there have been rumors that Chapter 5 is being considered. When you factor in the last film being the biggest of the franchise, making $432 million worldwide, that seems like a no-brainer. However, for now, the John Wick universe will live on in the Peacock three-part prequel series The Continental streaming later this month, and the spin-off film Ballerina starring Ana de Armas in 2024. The latter of which will feature a cameo from Reeves. While fans wait for the universe to expand, you can relive every bloody moment when John Wick: Chapter 4 comes to Starz on September 15.