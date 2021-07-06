The latest installation of the popular action series John Wick just started filming last month, and the cast is helping to build up the hype with their incredible training videos. Shamier Anderson is the latest star to publish a video of his gun training on Instagram, which promises fans that John Wick 4 will be just as violent and action-heavy as its previous entries. His caption is appropriately titled, "A storm is coming."

The video starts with a close-up of literally hundreds of bullets, surrounded by several different types of automatic weapons. It basically looks like James Franco's house in Spring Breakers. We also see Anderson in action, showing off his target practice and his gun knowhow. The second part of the video showcases Anderson's combat training, featuring him in a boxing ring absolutely dripping with sweat. And finally, we get to see Anderson's cardio and strength training, which is basically all the encouragement you need to get back to the gym (as well as put us all to shame). Overall, it's an impressive video that highlights Anderson's dedication to the physicality of the role and commitment to proving that John Wick is one of the most epic action franchises out there.

Part of the popularity behind John Wick is its dynamic use of action choreography and limited use of stunt doubles, which allows the set pieces to be more realistic and engaging. The series also near perfected the use of gun-fu, which is a gunfight in close quarters that utilizes kung fu as part of the action. With the rise of comic book films, CGI action is what moviegoers usually see on their screens, and action purists love John Wick's emphasis on classic but innovative hand-to-hand combat. These training videos show that the actors are living up to this standard.

Anderson has been cast in an undisclosed role, so it's unclear whether or not all this training will be used to help Keanu Reeves' John Wick, or if he will appear as an antagonist. Anderson is an up-and-coming actor to watch, and although he's been in the business for years, he has starred in some recent high-profile projects like Wynonna Earp, Dear White People, and Netflix's recent sci-fi film Stowaway. Therefore, his future projects are just as hyped as John Wick: Chapter 4, as he is set to star in a new TV series called Invasion, which is inspired by H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds. He can also next be seen in yet another Netflix sci-fi film called Awake starring Gina Rodriguez, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world where people lose the ability to sleep.

John Wick 4 is filming now and is expected to premiere next year. Check out Anderson's Instagram post below.

