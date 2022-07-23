Keanu Reeves may continually be the internet's favorite boyfriend but he's also a total badass as we saw in the trailer for John Wick 4, that Collider had the privilege of debuting at our panel at San Diego Comic-Con! Our "Directors on Directing" panel had the debut of the poster as well, and it was a wonderful time for not only those on stage but also for fans of the Reeves-led series. And it's been a long time coming for the fourth installment to the franchise. Now though, we have a synopsis for the fourth movie, and it feels good to know we have John Wick coming back into our lives on March 24, 2023.

The synopsis reads as follows:

"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin."

On top of being the fourth movie in an already amazing franchise, John Wick 4 has an absolutely stacked cast as well! Joining Reeves is Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. The continued working relationship of Fishburne and Reeves is one that would have been fun to see if Fishburne had returned for The Matrix Resurrections as well but still, having him in the John Wick franchise is equally amazing!

Image via Lionsgate

For those who remember, there was a day promised to us prior to the pandemic derailing Hollywood where we were going to have a "Keanu Day," meaning that both John Wick 4 and The Matrix Resurrections were set to come out on the same day in 2021, and fans could have a double feature with our favorite action star. Instead, the pandemic pushed the release date of both movies, and Matrix Resurrections came out in December 2021. Now all of Reeves fans are putting their full support behind John Wick 4.

Getting to see John Wick take on the most powerful players in the underworld? With Yen in the movie?! It's going to be one that fans of Reeves and John Wick won't want to miss and we can't wait to see what the fourth movie has in store for us! Check out the new trailer: