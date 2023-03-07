We are days away from John Wick: Chapter 4, the Keanu Reeves-led feature looks more thrilling and grander than ever before and fans can’t just wait for it. The initial reviews of the film dub it “Glorious," "Epic," and "Badass." Our favorite assassin is on the run after the events of Chapter 3 – Parabellum and is certainly going up against the High Table. But before that, he has to face a new nemesis – Marquis de Garmont, played by Bill Skarsgård.

A new clip revealed by the movie’s official social media teases the troubles Marquis is going to put John through. In the short preview, we see John discovering a new medallion as he inquires Winston, “who is this?” The latter reveals that he’s from the High Table, who has all the resources at his disposal. The Marquis seems like a nemesis we haven’t seen before in the franchise and an actual threat to John. It’ll be really fascinating to see the final showdown between the two.

Who is Bill Skarsgård’s Marquis de Garmont?

While most movies consider a trilogy the end of the story, after the massive success of Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Lionsgate quickly decided to delight fans with two more chapters in the franchise. With three movies worth of world-building, the stakes in Chapter 4 are above the roof. So introducing a worthy nemesis for the deadly assassin would have been quite a job for the team behind the movie. Franchise helmer, director Chad Stahleski, previously described Skarsgård’s character saying,

“I wouldn't really say the antagonist, but he's the one in charge of cleaning up all the messes from the first three movies.”

Image via Lionsgate

Given the mess John has created in the past few films as well as the indication of power we get from the new clip, Marquis has many reasons and means to give John a good run for his money. Stahleski also revealed that there’s a “complete reboot to the pecking order” in the new feature and Marquis is “being brought in to reset the calendar.” With Reeves and Skarsgård’s power pack talents coupled with a suave John Wick world, this showdown could be one of the most thrilling fights on the big screen this year.

John Wick: Chapter 4 aims to top the body count and action set pieces of the previous films. With Stahleski at the helm, the feature is penned by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, based on characters by Derek Kolstad. Along with Reeves and Skarsgård, the movie brings back familiar faces like Ian McShane, Laurance Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada along with many new faces.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will bow in theatres on March 24. You can check out our conversation with Reeves below: