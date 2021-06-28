A new teaser image posted by actor Shamier Anderson on Instagram has confirmed that cameras are now rolling on John Wick 4, with less than eleven months to go until the action sequel hits theaters. Keanu Reeves will return as the sharp-suited assassin, this time punching and shooting his way through the criminal underworld in Berlin, Paris, Japan, and then back to the franchise's home base of New York City.

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct, having co-helmed the first installment with David Leitch before flying solo on the second and third outings, although regular scribe Derek Kolstad isn't involved this time around, with scripting duties falling to Army of the Dead's Shay Hatten and American Assassin's Michael Finch.

The series started off relatively modestly, with John Wick reaffirming Reeves' status as one of modern cinema's top tier action heroes, earning $88 million at the box office in the process. However, strong word-of-mouth and hugely positive buzz saw the sequel almost double that total by bringing in $171 million, and the last outing did the same again after ending its theatrical run with $326 million, taking it into full-blown blockbuster territory.

We don't know anything about the latest chapter just yet in terms of plot details, but based on the trajectory of John Wick so far, it would be safe to assume that we'll be finding out even more about the complex mythology that defines the secret network of killers which spans the entire globe, with lashings of intricate hand-to-hand combat and plenty of stylish gunplay thrown in for good measure.

Franchise veteran Ian McShane is confirmed to return as Winston, while Laurence Fishburne will be reprising his role from Chapter 3 - Parabellum as the Bowery King. New additions include Shamier Anderson, who was recently seen in claustrophobic Netflix sci-fi Stowaway, and he'll be joined by Rina Sawayama and Bill Skarsgård, with the veteran badassery being provided by the always-reliable Hiroyuki Sanada and martial arts legend Donnie Yen. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming to theaters on May 27, 2022, and you can check out the teaser image below.

