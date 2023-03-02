Fans are counting down the days to John Wick: Chapter 4. Our favorite assassin is ready to take on the High Table, but not before facing off against a new nemesis. The story will take its own twists and turns as old friends turn into new foes, but he isn’t alone, and a new teaser shows that help is at hand while John is on a run with ample bounty on his head.

The new teaser from the movie’s official Twitter account, aptly captioned, “Not even John Wick can do it alone,” declares he has “few friends remaining in the world and even fewer he trusts.” We see a slew of new faces and old who will be coming to aid, like Akira, Katia, the Bowery King, Caine, and more, all engaged in different action sequences with guns blazing. The clip ends on Shimazu telling John, “My friend, not even you can kill everyone!”

What to Expect from John Wick: Chapter 4

What started as an ex-assassin grieving his wife and avenging his dog has blown into a franchise as John gets sucked deeper and deeper into the underbelly of the assassin underworld that he had once left behind. Over the course of three movies, the franchise has raised the stakes along with the body count. Franchise helmer Chad Stahelski returns to direct from a script written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The movie will pick up after the events of John Wick Chapter: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will see Wick on a run after his initial altercation with the High Table, but now we know he’ll be aided by new friends.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'John Wick 4': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

The movie sees John facing a new nemesis before his final showdown with the High Table in John Wick: Chapter 5, and will also pave the path for the Ana de Armas-led spin-off, Ballerina. So expect to see the higher stakes in John’s story with some franchise staple stunts, action sequences, and an ever-increasing body count. Fans are in for a delight as the movie offers a globe-trotting experience with some sequences shot in iconic locations.

The movie casts Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as The Bowery King, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Scott Adkins as Killa, who has the same enemy as John, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Natalia Tena as Katia, Wick's adoptive sister, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, Bill Skarsgård as John’s new nemesis, the Marquis de Gramont, and more.

John Wick: Chapter 4 bows in theaters on March 24. You can check out the new teaser below: