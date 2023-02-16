John Wick: Chapter 4, the next outing of the highly popular fourth John Wick franchise, is quickly approaching its release date on March 24. The follow-up to 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum will once again provide audiences with the stylish action that the series is known for, and we have gotten a new taste of just what action is in store for us as a brand-new trailer has just been released.

The new trailer for the upcoming next chapter of the Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise introduces us to the new conflict that the titular character will need to face off against as he returns to the criminal underworld yet again to fight against the High Table. In the trailer, we see the introduction of Bill Skarsgård's villain, alongside the host of other faces that will join Reeves in the feature, including Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, and singer Rina Sawayama.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is not the only new content making its way to the series as plans for a John Wick: Chapter 5 are already in the works. Alongside another numbered sequel, a spinoff film called Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas is currently in production. In addition to brand-new film outings for the franchise, a limited series based in the John Wick universe titled The Continental is also set to premiere sometime in 2023.

Image via Lionsgate

Once again being helmed by director Chad Stahelski, who also served in the role on the previous three installments of the action franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 consists of an all-star ensemble cast of returning and new faces to the series, Along with Reeves and Lawrence Fishburne returning as Bowery King, returning cast members also include Lance Reddick and Ian McShane. Reeves and McShane are also set to reprise their roles in the previously mentioned Ballerina spinoff. New members of the cast debuting in the upcoming film also include Scott Adkins, Clancy Brown, and Marko Zaror. In addition to directing, Stahelski also serves as a director on the project alongside Erica Lee and Basil Iwanyk through production houses Summit Entertainment and Thunder Road Pictures. The screenplay for the film was penned by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum) and Michael Finch (Predators).

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to premiere in theaters on March 24. You can check out the brand-new trailer for the upcoming film down below.