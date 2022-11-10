As every John Wick fan knows, 2023 will be a great year for the franchise. Even though we have no official release date for the upcoming prequel series The Continental and spin-off movie Ballerina, a 2023 to 2024 release window seems reasonable for both since they are well into production. What we do know for sure is that John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming in late March of next year, and we finally have a new trailer that gives us a better sense of how the new installment of the gun-fu franchise will play out.

In the sneak peek that we premiered in July, we were promised more guns, sword fights, nightclubs, and dogs and the new trailer underscores all of that and doubles the bet by showcasing more epic action. It also highlights Wick's venture into the streets and museums of Paris, as well as the sands of a desert. The trailer wraps things up with the idea that there's only "one way out" and "no way back," which leaves a lot to speculate about the direction that this movie might take. Will Wick even make it out alive? John Wick 4 will see Reeves reuniting with his former Matrix co-star Laurence Fishburne. In addition to Ian McShane, the film will also see the return of Charon (Lance Reddick), and rounding out the cast is Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown.

Everybody is Gun-Fu Fighting in the John Wick 4 Trailer

Even though at this point we are more than used to the action sequences of the John Wick franchise, we can’t take for granted the fact that franchise director Chad Stahelski always makes a point of raising the bar when it comes to choreography in every installment. The filmmaker, stunt performers, and actors always bring it 100%, but, as the trailer shows, the franchise will keep on surprising us by expanding its own universe while making Keanu Reeves kick every ass in the planet in the process.

Image via Lionsgate

Remember The Past and Future of The John Wick Franchise

It’s also important to remember that Stahelski was formerly a stunt performer who worked as a body double for Reeves on The Matrix trilogy, and his transition to the director’s chair put him at the helm of highly anticipated titles such as the Ghost of Tsushima film adaptation and the Highlander reboot. The screenplay for John Wick: Chapter 4 is penned by Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Michael Finch (Hitman: Agent 47).

We still have to wait some months to know how and where John Wick will end up this time around, but we already know when we’ll be seeing the character again. Keanu Reeves was confirmed in the cast of Ballerina, the spin-off movie led by Ana De Armas (No Time to Die). Considering that the Continental Hotel will be a part of the story, it's possible that De Armas’ character and John Wick will cross paths inside the walls of the hotel for expert assassins. The Continental series, however, probably won’t feature the franchise’s most prominent faces as it takes place in the 70s.

John Wick: Chapter 4 premieres in theaters on March 24, 2023. You can watch the new trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: