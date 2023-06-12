John Wick: Chapter 4 is about to be released on Blu-Ray, giving audiences a chance to re-live some of their favorite moments from the latest installment in the franchise. Fandango has launched a new sneak peek at the bonus content the release will include, with behind-the-scenes footage from the production of the movie taking center stage. Keanu Reeves once again returned to his famous role, playing the lonely action hero in a fight against something bigger than anything he'd face before. Wick was going to bring every weapon he owned if he wanted to stand a chance this time around.

In the video, Donnie Yen, who plays the mighty Caine in the movie, talks about the inspiration behind the action seen in John Wick: Chapter 4. Added to that, director Chad Stahelski takes a moment to discuss the films he loves that pushed him to make certain creative decisions for the story, where Wick is forced to go up against the remnants of the organization that he used to work for. Rehearsals for the film's epic action sequences can be seen within the preview, including the desert sequence from the fist act of the sequel. Audiences are getting full access to the set of this year's explosive tale.

After the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, the titular hero was left in an uncomfortable position, as he now was one of the most wanted men in the world. When the evil Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) found out Wick was still alive, he was determined in going after him. Even if the action hero had Winston Scott (Ian McShane) by his side, the advice and help of his friend wasn't enough to take down the new villain, and Wick was slowly starting to realize this might be his time to go. Fate would prove him right, as the relentless warrior lost his life by the time the credits started rolling.

RELATED: How Does ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Set Up Ana de Armas’ ‘Ballerina’ Spinoff?

What's Next for John Wick?

Even if John Wick: Chapter 4 marked the end of the story for Keanu Reeve's beloved character, that doesn't mean the franchise must stop entertaining fans, as several projects are currently in development to continue Wick's legacy. The Continental, a Peacock original series, will visit the hotel portrayed in the features years before Wick got a chance to visit it for the first time, while a spin-off movie starring Ana De Armas is scheduled to hit theaters next summer. Since that story will take place before John Wick: Chapter 4, it remains to be seen if Reeves can make an appearance.

You can check out the preview from the bonus features of John Wick: Chapter 4 below, before the movie is available on Blu-Ray tomorrow: