The Super Bowl may be over, but that doesn’t mean the cinematic fun has to stop there. While most upcoming mega-blockbuster films saved their big moment for the Big Game, one action hero can’t be contained by just one Super Bowl spot. That action hero John Wick and Lionsgate have marked the next five days as “Wick Week” to promote the upcoming release of the highly anticipated action sequel. As many fans know, John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to explode into theaters in March.

The announcement was made after the Big Game was over with a 30-second teaser highlighting the Keanu Reeves starring vehicle's stunning action set pieces. Wick Week will consist of new exclusive reveals every day for the next five days. What this entails remains to be seen, but if you’re a John Wick fan then you should probably expect a new poster or two and a trailer hyping up the latest film in this wildly successful action franchise.

What Is John Wick’s Legacy?

What started out as a simple film about a retired assassin getting revenge for his dead dog not only reignited Reeves’ career, it kicked off one of the most successful lore heavy action franchises of all time. After the critical and box office success of the 2014 original, John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum quickly followed in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Both were as critically beloved as the original, but doubled its worldwide box office with each new film. That’s something very unheard of in the modern film landscape, especially for a newer franchise like John Wick.

However, that speaks to the growing quality of this enthralling series which has raised the bar for the action genre with each new dazzling set piece. Whether it was Wick killing someone with just a pencil or taking down a group of enemies on horseback with a sword, this grizzled yet charmingly good-looking assassin has redefined the meaning of the word action as well as “gun-fu.” From the amazing trailers released so far, Chapter 4 looks to raise the extremely high bar once more and then some.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'John Wick 4': Trailer, Release Date, Cast, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Chapter 4 takes place after the events of Parabellum that ended with Wick being excommunicated from the assassin organization known as The High Table. Wick is also presumed dead after Winston shot him and the title hero fell off a building. The previous trailers have shown Wick still on the run and interacting with new series cast members Bill Skarsgård and Donnie Yen, but hopefully this exciting week of new announcements also includes a new detailed plot synopsis for the film.

While we wait for John Wick Chapter 4’s theatrical release on March 24, 2023, along with all the latest Wick Week announcements, you can view the latest teaser detailing the thrilling week ahead down below. After the new film, the John Wick universe will also soon be expanding with the spinoff Ballerina and the upcoming series The Continental.