John Wick is the gift that keeps on giving. With a box office run that raked in over $430 million for John Wick – Chapter 4 worldwide (a record for the franchise), the conversations about a possible sequel are inevitable. Does filmmaker Chad Stahelski think there’s another gun-fu frenzy in him? The director talked to Empire about it and disclosed a promising update about a possible John Wick 5.

During the interview, Stahelski was honest about what goes on inside his mind and painted a picture that whatever happens next will be a compromise between finding a story that feels right to tell vs. the studio wanting to push for another one. However, the stunt performer turned director explains that this is not necessarily a bad thing. So when can we expect to see John Wick 5?

“I honestly don’t know. Lionsgate is keen on doing more ‘John Wick’ stuff, understandably. It’s not a bad thing for a director to have a property that they want to make more of. I don’t have a take right now. But I could wake up tomorrow and have a cool idea that I’d pitch to Keanu, or he would pitch to me, and it might hit that chord of, ‘Oh my God, we got to do this right now.’ I have scenes, I have action sequences in my head that we haven’t used that that I’d love to do. If we do come back, we can’t just do the same thing. I gotta do my homework. I gotta get better.”

In John Wick, Bigger Is Always Better

Across every installment of the John Wick franchise, it’s pretty easy to see that Stahelski has made it a point of escalating the action sequences to impressive levels. So, if the director states that he wants to do his “homework” and push it even further, then a John Wick 5 would be more than welcome. At the same time, there is the “tiny” matter of Wick himself (Keanu Reeves) having died by the end of the last installment. Of course, action franchise characters often come back to life, but the end of John Wick – Chapter 4 really felt like the end of a cycle. So first of all, Stahelski would have to decide if the flagship film series can move on without its title character.

Meanwhile, the franchise spin-offs are certainly moving at full speed ahead. This year, we’ve already booked a visit to The Continental, a prequel series that will take place at the hotel where the world’s deadliest assassins check-in to have a (mostly) carefree R&R. Next year we’ll be back in the John Wick universe with Ballerina, another action movie starring Ana de Armas (No Time to Die) that will feature a Keanu Reeves cameo.

The Continental is set to premiere this September. Ballerina hits theaters on June 7, 2024.

