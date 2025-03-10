In the same way that Die Hard inspired a multitude of “Die Hard on a ___” knockoffs in the decade after its release, the popularity of John Wick has led to a new wave of action-packed revenge films that combine sharp humor, neo-noir sensibilities, intense shootouts, and well-choreographed hand-to-hand combat. While the universe is set to expand this summer with the release of the spinoff Ballerina: From The World of John Wick that stars Ana de Armas, it remains to be seen if Keanu Reeves would ever return to star in a fifth installment in the main series. The obvious reason for trepidation is that John Wick: Chapter 4 had a fairly definitive conclusion, in which John is killed after his final battle with the Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). Although there is no shortage of iconic film franchises that have managed to bring back their main heroes to life, it would be hard for another sequel to top the incredible ambition and success that John Wick: Chapter 4 was met with.

The ‘John Wick’ Films Have Become Increasingly Epic