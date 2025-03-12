Keanu Reeves was already a big star in 2014 thanks to a long career of successful films such as Speed and The Matrix franchise, but in the 2010s, it looked like Reeves, who was pushing 50, had seen his biggest time in the spotlight come and go. In 2013, his film 47 Ronin was another in a long line of duds. The announcement of John Wick in 2014 didn't seem all that exciting either, as so many aging stars had tried to make comebacks with action films.

However, John Wick was an action masterpiece that left audiences in awe. It resurrected Reeves' career and made him one of the most famous names in the business again. Across four films, all directed by Chad Stahelksi, the franchise only got better, but at the end of the fourth film, John Wick shockingly dies. Of course, Hollywood can never let a moneymaker die without a fight, and now there's news that John Wick 5 is coming. Please, don't do it. It's time to let the John Wick franchise end.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Was a Fitting Final Outing for the Keanu Reeves Action Hero

Image via Lionsgate Films

With an action franchise, you take a risk of the creative direction or fan support waning with each outing, but that never happened with John Wick. In fact, John Wick: Chapter 4 is arguably the best of the bunch, as it had a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and was the highest grossing yet, making $187 million domestically. Lionsgate could have kept pumping out more John Wick films every few years, and we'd eat them up, but the fourth film instead made a risky move by killing off its titular character.

The first John Wick film started off as the ultimate revenge story, as Wick, who has already lost his wife, now seeks to destroy those who killed the dog his wife had given him. At the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, our hero is a tired man. As he bleeds out from his latest wounds, he thinks about his wife before collapsing. Next, we see his grave alongside his wife's. He is now at rest alongside his beloved, having been reunited with her in death. It felt a lot like the ending to The Crow, which is ironic, since director Chad Stahelski was the stand-in for Brandon Lee after his death. In both films, this was the ideal way to end the story, even if John Wick: Chapter 4 couldn't help itself from vaguely hinting that Wick had faked his death and was still out there.

More John Wick Installments Could Cheapen the Action Franchise