Ahead of J. J. Perry's directorial debut Day Shift, the film's producer—and John Wick director—Chad Stahelski chatted with Collider's own Steve Weintraub about his past and future projects. From working on the 2008 cult classic Speed Racer with The Wachowskis to the near decade-long success of the Keanu Reeves-starring action franchise John Wick, Stahelski gave a lot of insight into these projects. One question he was asked centered around John Wick 5, the follow-up to the upcoming John Wick 4 which is set to arrive on March 24, 2023, and whether the film still has a future, to which Stahelski not only answered the question but also gave a look into the director's mindset surrounding the success of the acclaimed action franchise.

Weintraub asked Stahelski if making John Wick 5, which was greenlit back in August 2020, was still on the table. The director replied by putting that decision at the feet of the studio, which is the ultimate decision maker on if they will go ahead with that film. He also provided some context as to why he doesn't really know when the franchise will end, saying that the first film was an unexpected hit. It was just a fun action film that he and the team wanted to make, so the fact the series is so successful seems crazy to him.

[As of right] now it is the studio's [full] intention to continue the franchise. And look, I'm not going to we've all seen directors and producers where they go, "Yes. I don't know. I guess I'll do five," or it's like, "Oh, yeah, yeah." And I'm just, "Look, man. 'John Wick 1' was a goof. We made it as a fun little action movie that we'd like to see." And the fact that now nine years later, it's changed our lives. It changed my life. It changed Keanu's life. It's changed a lot of other people's lives. And people still want to see more.

Stahelski speaks on how "fucking flattering" it is to not only see the franchise's continued success but also that people constantly want to see more from the franchise. "I am the luckiest dude out there. The fact that fans still want to see more, the fact that we still want to make more is a testament." While he and Reeves would be happy to make new John Wick films, they are also happy to step away from the franchise and pursue other projects, mentioning Reeves' upcoming role in the Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio-produced adaptation of the 2003 novel written by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City. Stahelski himself has several other projects lined up alongside the upcoming John Wick 4, including the Henry Cavill-starring remake of the 1986 film Highlander, a film adaptation of the 2012 Kaiju novel Project Nemesis written by Jeremy Robinson, and a film adaptation of the 2020 video game Ghost of Tsushima.

While the pair of director and star is happy to pursue other projects, Stahelski makes sure to make it clear that the duo will probably sit down and begin to hash out the story of the John Wick 5 the same way they always do: on a press tour.

I have no doubt that we'll start jonesing about a year from now going, "Yeah, it’s time to make a 'Wick'." And it's every time we do, literally, every Wick has been written or at least conceptualized in Japan at the Imperial Hotel with me and Keanu on our press tour. It starts with a few glasses of Yamazaki or Hibiki and next thing you know, we're like, "I didn't know we could do this." And that's how we start writing them.

Another tradition of the writing of these films is the claim that it is the last one, though, as Stahelski puts it, they are already discussing the following film after a few glasses of Japanese Whiskey. "So, we are completely flattered. It's a true honor that people even ask us to do that, so I think it's in the cards. We'd love to keep going until we all drop or can't walk or can't direct anymore."

Stahelski concludes by saying the future of the John Wick franchise is open-ended, though he and Reeves would be happy to continue making these films for the rest of their careers and that while there isn't a set timetable for John Wick 5, it will be made when they feel like they have a story to tell. "When? I don't know. Maybe right afterwards. If we had an idea, Steve, that we just went, this has got to get made right now, we'd do it. So, until that time I absolutely open-ended option. We'd love to work with him again, if again, I know I always say it. If I spend the rest of my career working with Keanu that would be a blessed career."

John Wick 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023. Look for more from our exclusive interview with Stahelski soon.