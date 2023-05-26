Back for more, are we, Jonathan? In news that should come as no real surprise to anybody, the John Wick series is alive and kicking—even if it may have seemed like its titular hero was not, by the end of the most recent movie in the saga. Director Chad Stahelski had previously indicated that the series would continue in a conversation with Collider, and now Lionsgate has confirmed it, according to Total Film's reporting.

John Wick: Chapter 4 blasted into cinemas earlier this year, wowing audiences and smashing the series' box office records with a stunning near-three hour display of action, violence and catharsis as Keanu Reeves' Wick set about finally ridding himself of the High Table, by taking vengeance across the globe. Given the fiscal success of the movie, it's only natural that Lionsgate aren't keen to give up their golden goose just yet.

During Lionsgate's Q4 2023 earnings call, Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake confirmed that a fifth John Wick film remains in early development. Drake also confirmed plans to expand the Wick intellectual property into spin-offs, more television series, and video games.

"We're now moving across that franchise, not just in the AAA video game space, but looking at what the regular cadence of spin-offs, television really growing that universe so that there is a steady cadence of a franchise that there's clear appetite by the audience. What is official is that, as you know, Ballerina is the first spinoff that comes out next year. We're in development on three others, including John Wick 5 and including television series. The Continental will be airing soon. And so, we're building out the world and when that five movie comes, will be organic -- will be organically grown out of how we're starting to tell those stories. But you can rely on a regular cadence of John Wick."

What's Next for the John Wick World?

Last year, during the CCXP event in São Paulo, Brazil, Reeves hinted that Ballerina is set in the time period between John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum and Chapter 4, and as director Chad Stahelski recently confirmed to us, the events of Ballerina will take place in that six-month window. Additionally, we've had it confirmed that Reeves is returning to play John Wick in a role that is much more than a cameo. Fellow Wick co-stars Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick will also reprise their franchise roles, helping to maintain that vital synergy which will assist in making the world of Ballerina feel like a natural and organic part of the Wick world.

The next project set in the John Wick universe is The Continental series, which is expected to premiere on Peacock this September. Ballerina is set to release on June 7, 2024. For more on John Wick, here's our interview with Chad Stahelski for Chapter 4.