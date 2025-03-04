Keanu Reeves will always be famous for his performance as Neo in The Matrix franchise, but in this later stage of his career, he’s taken on the role of a famous assassin who has catapulted him to even greater levels of stardom. Reeves first made his debut as John Wick in the film of the same name from Chad Stahelski, and after four solo outings and another yet to come in Ballerina (Ana De Armas), Reeves has shed some light on his future with the character. John Wick ultimately meets his end in the final seconds of John Wick: Chapter 4, and during a recent chat with ExtraTV, he shared that his character's passing may signal the end of his reign as the legendary assassin under The High Table:

"Oh my gosh, well there's a version of it called 'Ballerina,' which is in the 'John Wick' world, and John Wick makes a brief appearance. So, other than that, I have no idea. You know, the character's dead. He died in 'John Wick: Chapter 4.' I know, in Hollywood you can... I know, I know, it's the Hollywood story. Right now, there isn't."

This also isn’t the first time that Keanu Reeves has poured cold water on the prospect of returning for a potential fifth John Wick movie. Reeves shared near the end of last year that, as much as he would love to return and play John Wick again in some capacity, his knees are saying that he shouldn’t now that he’s 60 years old. Reeves wasn’t even 50 when he first suited up as John Wick, and the character has occupied the entire last 10 years of his life, so it’s understandable if he’s ready to hang it up for good. If John Wick was somehow brought back from the dead, it wouldn’t be the first time that a major character was revived in some capacity, but it would need to be handled with care to not undercut everything that has come before.

What Else Does Keanu Reeves Have Going On?