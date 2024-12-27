Keanu Reeves has taken on hordes of assassins, survived near-impossible shootouts, and outwitted every underworld boss imaginable, but it seems he’s finally met an enemy even John Wick can’t defeat—getting up from a chair without cursing in pain. In a recent interview with CBS News promoting his role in Sonic The Hedgehog 3, Reeves candidly shared his doubts about returning for a fifth John Wick film, despite admitting that he would love nothing more than to put the suit on again and shoot some bad guys extremely precisely in the head.

Reeves was speaking after the explosive success of John Wick: Chapter 4, which left his character...well...dead. The series is infamous for its demanding action sequences, with Reeves dedicating months to training for combat and stunts. Still, after four punishing movies, it's understandable that Reeves would be considering retiring from the physically demanding role.

“You can never say never,” Reeves admitted, before adding:

"My knees right now are saying, 'I can’t do another John Wick.' So my heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it."

If John Wick 5 does happen, it looks like Reeves might be trading bulletproof suits for knee braces and action-packed car chases for cautious trips across icy sidewalks like the rest of us.

Will Keanu Reeves Play John Wick Again?

Despite Keanu Knee-ves' latest comments, we haven't seen the last of Reeves as the Baba Yaga. The actor is set to reprise his role in the John Wick spin-off film Ballerina, led by Ana de Armas and taking place in between the events of the third and fourth films, which should allow Reeves the chance to get back into the world of assassins without having to shoulder the full weight of the franchise. We don't yet know if it's a supporting role or just a cameo, but given that he's in the trailer, it should be at least more than one scene. Plus you couldn't possibly have John Wick in a film and not have him shoot somebody or kill a bad guy with a f*cking pencil.

Ballerina is due in theaters on June 6, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch John Wick: Chapter 4 on Starz.