Keanu Reeves has become one of the most beloved actors working. He's done everything from comedy with the Bill & Ted movies, to becoming an action star thanks to Speed, The Matrix, and the John Wick franchise. We joke about how he never seems to age, but the truth, as hard as it is to believe, is that Keanu Reeves is now 60, and his days of throwing his body around on film sets for our enjoyment are coming to an end sooner rather than later. Now, however, there is the news that John Wick: Chapter 5 is happening despite the fact that the character was very much dead the last time we saw him. If producers insist on resurrecting him, it's time to take it easy on Reeves and push John Wick in an entirely different direction: animation. The good news is that it's already happening.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' Seemed Like a Definitive Ending for Keanu Reeves' Action Franchise

Image via Lionsgate Films

It was rather shocking when John Wick died at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, but as unexpected and sad as it was, it felt right. The character had been to hell and back, and now, with his story told, he could rest and be with his wife for eternity. Still, that hasn't stopped Hollywood from wanting to bleed the franchise dry with the announcement that John Wick: Chapter 5 is confirmed, with, we assume (and hope) the return of Keanu Reeves.

Perhaps they'll be able to talk him into putting on the black suit again, though Reeves recently told CBS News, “My knees right now are saying ‘I can’t do another John Wick.‘ So my heart does but I don’t know if my knees can do it.” Do we really want to put Keanu Reeves through that again? Similarly, do we want to resurrect the action hero and cheapen the fourth installment's ending?

John Wick's Next Best Move Is an Animated Prequel