Chad Stahelski is set to direct Highlander, next year and will return to the director's chair for John Wick when the time is right.

A new TV series is in the works that takes place after John Wick 4.

Collider has learned that John Wick 5 will not be filming next year, despite reports to the contrary that the film would begin production at some point in 2025. Sources have confirmed to us that, while plans for a fifth film may yet come to fruition, it will not be happening at the moment. Should a fifth film in the franchise go ahead, it will be Chad Stahelski directing it, and not any other names. Stahelski's full focus, creatively and mentally, is on directing, writing, and producing Highlander. That movie will begin shooting on location in Scotland early next year, with Henry Cavill starring in the lead role.

Stahelski was recently appointed in a special capacity at Lionsgate to oversee the continuation of both John Wick and Highlander franchises, thanks to his sterling work with the studio. The Wick franchise is set to expand via the release of John Wick Presents: Ballerina — with Ana De Armas starring in the lead role. Ian McShane reprises his role as Winston Scott, as does Reeves and the late Lance Reddick — next summer, but that's it for the movie side of the Wick universe as things stand.

A television series is in the works, which looks to be positioned as something of a sequel series to the climax of John Wick: Chapter 4, and that project is likely to take priority for Stahelski once Highlander is locked and ready to go. The franchise is deeply important to Stahelski and, should he continue it, he would want to do it properly, but at the moment, the director's priorities lie in the mountains of the Scottish Highlands.

How Did 'John Wick 4' End?

John Wick: Chapter 4 concluded with a captivating, action-packed, and, most crucially, ambiguous ending. After battling through numerous foes, John (Keanu Reeves) finally confronted the Marquis (Bill Skarsgård), managing to outmaneuver him in a tense duel.

However, the victory came at a costly price, as John was left apparently gravely wounded. He stumbled away, appearing to succumb to his injuries, leaving viewers uncertain about his fate. The mystery deepened with a post-credits scene where Akira, seeking vengeance for her father's death, approached Caine (Donnie Yen) with a knife, setting up potential new conflicts and stories in the John Wick universe. Yen is also reportedly set to reprise his role as Caine in a spin-off movie.

