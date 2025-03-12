The future of the John Wick franchise just got its most exciting update yet from a Lionsgate executive. During a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Lionsgate EVP and head of Global Products and Experiences Jenefer Brown confirmed that John Wick 5 was officially in the works. Still, she declined to comment whether Keanu Reeves would return as the titular star or if Chad Stahelski would direct the fifth installment. John Wick seemingly died at the end of John Wick: Chapter 4, the 2023 action epic that grossed $440 million at the global box office, but it wouldn’t be the first time a character as popular as the Baba Yaga was resurrected. You can read Brown’s full comments on a fifth John Wick film below:

"Up next, of course, is Ballerina, which is our first spin-off movie and [we] can't wait for that to release to the world. Of course, we've announced we're working on a fifth John Wick film. I think there are more spinoffs to come, a TV series, video game. We've shared that we're developing a fifth John Wick film. [John Wick] may be [dead]. We are all on bated breath waiting to find out."

It’s always exciting to hear a franchise as popular as John Wick is expanding, but there’s already much to look forward to in the John Wick universe, even if Keanu Reeves isn’t resurrected for the fifth installment. Ballerina, which sees Ana de Armas step into the lead role as Eve, is set for release later this year on June 6. Reeves will briefly reprise his role as John Wick in the film, as teased by the first trailer, and The Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus will also star as Pine, with both Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick reprising their roles as Winston and Charon. It has also been confirmed that Donnie Yen will star in a Caine spin-off movie that’s in active development, and Collider delivered the exclusive news at the beginning of the year that Yen is in talks to direct the film.

Keanu Reeves Isn’t Eager To Return to ‘John Wick’