It's been 10 years since the first John Wick movie starring Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin. Ten years on, there have been four separate installments of the assassin's tale which many believe changed the modern action genre. Despite the journey supposedly ending in John Wick: Chapter 4, with Wick's death. Franchise producers, David Leitch and Erica Lee have recently commented on the chances of John Wick 5.

Action-packed, critically acclaimed, and a brilliant success at the box office, John Wick: Chapter 4 ended with Wick seemingly dead, but interest has persisted for a potential fifth outing. Producer Lee seems to share the same enthusiasm regarding a potential John Wick 5. Speaking with Screen Rant, the producer expressed interest in further pushing the boundaries of action filmmaking while offering a cryptic and intriguing response to whether Wick is really dead. Lee's comments read:

"That's a great question. I mean, obviously I'd love more spin-offs and TV shows and exploring all different arenas. First and foremost, I'd love John Wick 5 and figuring out what that movie looks like and what the story is and how we take the franchise to the next level. I think we set this bar so high in 4, and we left it all on the table. I say we burn the house down when we make the movie. So I think to pull it all together, it has to be a great idea and the stars have to align, and there's a lot of pressure to get that right. So that's what I'm most hopeful and excited and anxious about. Is [John Wick] dead? I think that that's subjective. Maybe there's nothing in that grave. I'm a producer, so we're hopeful for more."

The 'John Wick' Franchise Is Continually Expanding

Since the first film premiered, the John Wick franchise has continued to grow and expand under the guidance of John Wick director Chad Stahelski. After John Wick: Chapter 4 grossed $440.2 million worldwide, it is not surprising that Stahelski is open to another installment if the story is right, saying previously, "If we wake up tomorrow and there's a good idea, we're doing it."

While we await another John Wick adventure, Peacock's The Continental series starring Mel Gibson, which arrived last year, and Ana de Armas' Ballerina, an upcoming spin-off movie set to release next year are some of the projects to keep audiences busy. There are hopes for even further expansion as Donnie Yen has also been tapped to lead a Caine spin-off. Director Stahelski has also discussed the prospect of reuniting with Halle Berry for a Sofia-focused spin-off, saying:

"I'd work with Halle any chance I got. She's always on our mind. There isn't anybody from the John Wicks that we don't love and wouldn't try to bring back in one of the other mediums that we try to do. She's awesome."

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the film and watch Keanu Reeves as Mr. Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, now streaming on Starz.

