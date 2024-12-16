None of us truly believed John Wick was dead after the events of the fourth movie. What sets the franchise apart from any other action movie is the long takes and having the pleasure of seeing Reeves going through rigorous choreography and turning into a killing machine. Fans love to see Keanu Reeves in action and the franchise is always on their minds. So, naturally, as the actor promotes his upcoming flick Sonic the Hedgehog 3 where he voices the antagonist Shadow, the question about John Wick 5 came up, and the actor gave a sly update.

“You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying, ‘You can’t do another John Wick,’" the 60-year-old actor told CBS Mornings about a potential fifth film in the franchise. Reeves has previously revealed the toll his body takes after wrapping up the action-heavy movies. “So, my heart does, but I don’t know if my knees can do it,” he added. Nonetheless, fans will see him again as Baba Yaga in the upcoming spin-off Ballerina led by Ana de Armas as it is set between John Wick Chapter 3 and Chapter 4.

Will There Be Another ‘John Wick’ Movie?

While Reeves seems to be currently reluctant about his return as the fan-favorite assassin the John Wick universe has expanded with several spin-offs like Ballerina and the TV series The Continental. So, we can expect him to at least have cameos. However, producer Erica Lee doesn’t rule out the possibility, she previously said of John Wick 5, "I mean, obviously I'd love more spin-offs and TV shows and exploring all different arenas. First and foremost, I'd love John Wick 5 and figuring out what that movie looks like and what the story is and how we take the franchise to the next level.” She further explained that all the elements have to come together including the idea and a good story.

“I think we set this bar so high in 4, and we left it all on the table. I say we burn the house down when we make the movie. So I think to pull it all together, it has to be a great idea and the stars have to align, and there's a lot of pressure to get that right. So that's what I'm most hopeful and excited and anxious about. Is [John Wick] dead? I think that that's subjective. Maybe there's nothing in that grave. I'm a producer, so we're hopeful for more."

John Wick movies are available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates and check out Reeves’ comments above.