It’s very hard for modern films to take the entire industry by surprise, but John Wick proved to be a rare hit sensation that seemingly came out of nowhere. There was little to no marketing, and Keanu Reeves couldn’t even get the original title right, but John Wick was instantly hailed as the revitalization that his career needed. It was a film that ended up spawning three sequels, a prequel television show, and a highly anticipated spinoff project, but the influence of John Wick is much more significant than the impact that it had on its self-contained universe. John Wick inspired its own subgenre of gritty revenge thrillers with strong neo-noir capabilities and led to a greater level of respect granted to both action stars and the talented stunt teams who made their work possible.

‘John Wick’ Showed the Merits of Stunt Work

John Wick was notably directed by former stuntman Chad Stahelski, a first-time filmmaker who had regularly collaborated with Reeves for many years. Stahelski’s mastery of the genre was evident from the moment that John Wick started; while obviously, a smaller film would never have the scope and scale of a superhero epic, that didn’t mean that it couldn’t be even more thrilling. John Wick proved to be a breath of fresh air in the action genre because of the direct homage to many different eras in filmmaking. Although the narrative was similar in tone to many of the classic vigilante thrillers of the 1970s, there were many allusions to the Western genre, as well as hand-to-hand combat scenes that directly evoked East Asian cinema. There was certainly a good deal of worldbuilding, but John Wick didn’t end with a post-credit scene that teased future installments. The film became a series through the sheer enthusiasm that it earned, which is theoretically how franchise filmmaking should work.

John Wick led to a greater appreciation for the hard work of stunt performers, as much of the praise that Reeves received for the film was centered around the fact that he was doing a majority of the action himself. Stahelski became the first of many former stunt performers who stepped into the director’s chair; Sam Hargrave took control of the Extraction franchise, J.J. Perry proved himself with The Killer’s Game, and Stahelski’s John Wick co-director David Leitch ended up making an epic ode to stunt work with The Fall Guy. Although there is a simplicity to these stories, it was obvious from the extensive creativity behind every set piece that they were each a labor of love. The neon-lit club shootout sequence from John Wick is perhaps its most breathless, innovative moment, and its brilliance comes from the way Stahelski frames all of the most bone-crushing moments on camera. John Wick may have been too bloody to appeal to a four-quadrant demographic, but it also proved that there was a desperately underserved audience who wanted to see serious genre fare.

‘John Wick’ Spawned Many Imitators​​​​

The success of John Wick inspired many other actors to take on their own action comeback roles. Although Reeves had been a legend of the action genre as far back as Point Break, his John Wick role felt tailor-made for his unique sensibilities; although the film didn't have the sort of quippy one-liners that were common in the Deadpool movies, the now iconic line "I'm thinking I'm back" is a more than an obvious reference to Reeves' own career. Between Bob Odenkirk in Nobody, Charlize Theron in Atomic Blonde, and Dev Patel in Monkey Man, it's evident that Reeves set a template that other stars were interested in replicating.

John Wick's success was ultimately due to how innovative it was. In an era where every property seemed to be rebooted or revitalized, John Wick presented an exciting new action hero whose mission of revenge seemed entirely justified; there was no source material that it was based on, and thus, it felt more dangerous and exciting. Ironically, one of Reeves' most iconic action films, Speed, was often described as "Die Hard on a bus," when today, almost every new action film is pitched through a comparison to John Wick.

