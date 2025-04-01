Over four films, the titular assassin in the John Wick universe has traveled around the world, leaving the United States behind and globe-trotting to foreign destinations like Japan, Germany, and France. But soon, he’ll go on his biggest journey yet as he departs from live-action and throws himself full steam ahead into an animated journey. Today, during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon, Adam Fogelson, chair of the studio’s Motion Picture Group, addressed the packed-out Colosseum in Caesars Palace and delivered the tremendous news, revealing that a John Wick animated prequel film was on the way. There are a lot of upsides to the beloved gun-fu franchise going down the animated road for a prequel project, with a major one being that Keanu Reeves will be able to voice the assassin — which he’s expected to do.

Picking up long before the events of the 2014 film that launched the massive franchise, the animated film will turn the clock back to when John Wick (Reeves) was knee-deep in the world of killing for hire. The plotline will follow the skilled hitman as he sets off to complete the Impossible Task — wiping out all of his rivals over just one night. With his eye on the prize (the prize being leaving the dangerous world of assassins behind and starting fresh with his one true love, Helen), John Wick does everything he can to appease the High Table and safely solidify his retirement.

Directing the film will be Shannon Tindle, who recently celebrated massive success as the co-scribe and director behind Netflix’s critically acclaimed feature, Ultraman: Rising. He also holds credits as the creator of the two-time Academy Award-nominated film, Kubo and the Two Strings, and served as the showrunner and executive producer behind the Emmy-winning series, Lost Ollie. Fellow John Wick newcomer, Vanessa Taylor, joins the creative team as the colorful production’s scribe, with the gig following her Oscar-nominated work alongside Guillermo del Toro on the monster maestro’s Academy Award-winning flick, The Shape of Water. Taylor also penned the script for Divergent’s big-screen adaptation and worked as both a writer and executive producer on Game of Thrones.

‘John Wick’s Legendary Production Team Is Back