The John Wick franchise is beloved for many reasons, but one that stands above all is the unstoppable force that John Wick (Keanu Reeves) personifies. Reeves not only plays the role with a blunt personality, almost grunting his words, but other characters consistently describe him in ways that build up this level of intimidation. During the iconic monologue in John Wick: Chapter 2, Peter Stormare's Abram Tarasov tells his second-in-command that John is a man of "focus, commitment, and sheer f***ing will," yet perhaps the best description of him in the film is one that only uses two words: Baba Yaga. It is a cool nickname that, when delivered by a Russian mob boss, is made even more terrifying by the fact a powerful gangster quakes in his boots at the mere name. The use of 'Baba Yaga' to describe the male hitman is technically incorrect, as the term refers to a female figure in Russian folklore; however, this misapplication reveals an interesting detail about the franchise's first villain, Viggo Tarasov.

'John Wick's "Baba Yaga" Nickname Refers to a Mythical Female Character in Slavic Folklore