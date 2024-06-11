The Big Picture Norman Reedus teases fans with insights into the high-octane and visually stunning world of Ballerina.

Expect meticulously choreographed fight scenes and non-stop action in the upcoming John Wick spin-off starring Ana de Armas.

Reedus praises Keanu Reeves for his dedication to the physically demanding role in the franchise.

As the John Wick universe continues to expand, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Ballerina, the franchise's highly anticipated spin-off starring Ana de Armas as the deadly and determined Rooney. Set to hit theaters on June 6, 2025, the film promises all the intense action and intricate choreography that have become synonymous with the John Wick series. Recently, Norman Reedus, who joins the star-studded cast, sat down with Collider's Steve Weintraub, while promoting his upcoming role in The Bikeriders, to discuss his part in the film and the gruelling yet rewarding experience on set.

When asked about his time working on Ballerina, Reedus shared some candid insights into the physical demands of his role:

"It was painful. [Laughs] I just got back from Budapest where we added more fight scenes to it. So, I went from Japan to Budapest, back to Japan basically. It's high-octane. It's a cool story, it's well-acted, visually stunning, but it's just like bang, bang, bang, bang, bang.

Norman Reedus is in Awe of Keanu Reeves

Reedus' comments offer a tantalising glimpse into the relentless pace and meticulous fight sequences that Ballerina will showcase. His mention of the additional fight scenes shot in Budapest hints at the extensive and carefully crafted action that fans can expect from the film. The Wick films are renowned for their balletic physicality, and from the sounds of it, Ballerina will be no different. Reedus was enthusiastic about taking part in that tightly-choreographed combat, too, adding that he was in "a ton of it".

Reedus also expressed his admiration for co-star Keanu Reeves, acknowledging the physicality required for such a demanding role and commending Reeves for his dedication:

I know Keanu, and my hat's off to him because it's a very physical, full-on, I-need-a-bottle-of-Advil-all-day-long type of job. But it's fun. It's super fun. The choreography is tight, tight, tight. In Daryl Dixon, it's a loose fight. It's a sloppy fight. There are no sloppy fights in that."

Reedus will join a long line of action stars to take on the world of Wick and come out of it glowing in admiration. The countdown is on now, as we're less than a year away from release, but if Reedus is to be believed, it'll be well worth the wait.

