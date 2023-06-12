Since the conclusion of John Wick: Chapter 4, which seemed to close the door on the character of Wick going forward - until it didn't - talk has moved on from that character, to the universe in which he lived. Spin-offs are the way of the world these days, and the John Wick franchise is no exception to this. While the Wick universe expands via the prequel series The Continental, and the upcoming film Ballerina, there's a lot of scope to go even further.

And now, fuel has been added to the fire, as franchise director Chad Stahelski has confirmed plans are underfoot for a project that would see Halle Berry's Sofia return to the role that she first played in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, while talking to the eponymous host on The Joe Rogan Experience. "Yeah. We have actually been in talks several times to try to... I hate the term spinoff," Stahelski said.

"But they are trying to do other satellite projects off the Wick franchise. Hopefully they'll be good ones." Franchise star Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to return to the titular role in Ballerina alongside Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick, while Ana de Armas will lead that film, which is directed by Len Wiseman.

RELATED: 'John Wick 4' Was Always Meant to Be the Assassin's Send Off

Who was Sofia in the John Wick Universe?

Halle Berry's character in Parabellum, Sofia, is a captivating and formidable force in the never-dull world of the film. As a former assassin and close friend of John Wick, Sofia stands alongside John as a formidable opponent onscreen. She is portrayed as a highly skilled and resourceful fighter, with - as like all leaders in the John Wick universe - plenty of tricks up her sleeve. Her deep loyalty to John is evident throughout the movie, as she risks her own life to help him navigate the dangerous underworld.

However, what truly makes Sofia stand out, is her unique connection with two Belgian Malinois dogs, who become an integral part of her lethal arsenal. The choreographed fight scenes involving Sofia and her canine companions are, quite frankly, ridiculously well put together, brutal and impressive and showcase her ability to seamlessly integrate their power into her own combat skills.

Ballerina hits theaters on June 7th, 2024 while John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase on digital before its physical home media release on June 13th. The first three films in the franchise are streaming on Tubi.