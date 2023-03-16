John Wick has gotten himself a new ally in the form of Akira (Rina Sawayama), who is featured in a new character poster for the upcoming sequel, John Wick: Chapter 4. The character is the daughter of Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada), the manager of the prestigious Osaka Continental Hotel. As her father is involved in a particularly dangerous line of work, Akira grew up knowing that she needed to develop a set of skills that could protect her from the potential threats lurking in the shadows. With her ability to fight and move quickly around any environment you put her in, the girl can very well be exactly the type of ally the hero played by Keanu Reeves will need in the new movie.

In the new installment, Wick is on the run, hunted by the criminal organization known as The High Table after the events of the last film. Fearing he will be tracked down by powerful criminals, the hero must keep a low profile, hiding in any place he can and concealing his identity through different methods. Unfortunately, John didn't count on The High Table using the help of one of their most vicious members, the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård). In a race against time, Wick must escape de Gramont's grasp through multiple car chases, hand-to-hand combat encounters, and an aggravating amount of bullets.

The sequel will also feature Donnie Yen as Caine, a blind High Table assassin and an ally of Wick. This wouldn't be the first time the actor plays a character who is visually impaired but can defeat any enemy that stands before him when it comes to hand-to-hand combat. During the 2016 Star Wars spin-off, Rogue One, Yen played Chirrut Îmwe, a monk who dedicated his life to protecting the Jedi temple located on the planet Jedha. That galactic hero was also visually impaired, and the performance proved how Yen can give a nuanced performance while displaying impressive skills.

Image via Summit Entertainment

What's Next for The John Wick Universe?

While Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have teased that they might be taking a break from the franchise after the fourth installment is released, fans won't have to say goodbye to this universe, as a spin-off is already in production. Titled Ballerina, the film will follow Rooney (Ana de Armas), an assassin who seeks revenge after the murder of her family. The character was previously portrayed by Unity Phelan in the third John Wick movie. While the project doesn't have a release date attached yet, audiences won't have to wait long for the film to be released in theaters, as filming for Ballerina has already concluded.

You can check out the new poster for John Wick: Chapter 4, featuring Rina Sawayama as Akira, below: