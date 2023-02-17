The marketing for John Wick: Chapter 4 has turned up the full throttle as the March release of the movie approaches. We got the final trailer for the feature which showcases old friends and new adversaries and a very adorable dog turning up to help John. For IGN’s Fan Fest Keanu Reeves shared a new behind-the-scenes clip and promised some high-octane action sequences.

The actor promised that the body count of Chapter 4 compares “very favorably” to other movies. Reeves also revealed that he got to do some more driving, “and not just ordinary driving, I got to do some nunchucks, and hopefully got to the next level in sub judo and jiu-jitsu," for the new feature. Quipping “so there’s car-fu, gun-fu, and now sword-fu, there are lots of 'fus' in there.” Further, he noted that John Wick franchise is all about “swag cars, jiu-jitsu, and weapons” but with Chapter 4 “we took it to another level.”

In the new clip, Reeves notes the challenges of doing all the stunt work, “it’s been about 12 weeks of training. It’s new levels of action you know, “let’s have nunchucks which was challenging.” Adds, Scott Rogers, stunt coordinator, “John Wick movies they’re known for Keanu Reeves doing the stunts. His attitude and the talent whether it's handling a gun, how it reloads, it's compelling to see him do it.” The trailer promises a lot of action, the body count is obviously going way up, but the feature is also trotting the globe filming in various picturesque locations and combining the action sequence with it, Reeves teases:

For Chapter 4 we wanted to bring the muscle cars back we really wanted to do something different, we’re gonna have a sequence around the Arc De Triomphe.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer Has Keanu Reeves Getting a Helping Hand From a New Dog

What to Expect from John Wick: Chapter 4

Rogers explains, for the said action sequence “We tore all the doors and lost the windshield, you’re gonna do a reverse 180 and you gotta shoot a gun, and you gotta reload. He (Reeves) actually started getting too good in the car.” What makes the franchise stand out is its action sequences and our favorite assassin's ability to turn any mundane object into a weapon. Now that John is finally going up against the High Table, the stakes are even higher. Reeves notes John Wick stunts “asks just a little bit more, and you see the effort and the commitment from your team.” Adding, “We’re smashing people, hitting people, it’s just amazing! We’ve shot some stuff that pushes John Wick to the limit.” And pauses to wonder, “Have we gone too far?”

John Wick: Chapter 4 drops in theaters on March 24. You can check out the featurette below: